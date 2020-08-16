Sports

Transfer: Omaka joins Enyimba

Defending champion of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Enyimba have completed the signing of Anthony Omaka, from Sunshine Stars of AKure ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The attacking midfielder, after a successful four years career with the Akure Gunners, joined the People’s Elephants on a two year deal.

 

The former Gateway United midfielder, however, expressed his delight after signing for the Aba side.

 

“It’s my pleasure to have signed the dotted line for the most successful football club in Nigeria,” he said. “In terms of laurels and I wish to help the team to achieve a lot in the coming season, both in the domestic scene and on the continent.”

 

The creative midfielder with an eye for goals netted six goals for Sunshine Stars in the outgone NPFL season which was cancelled due to the global pandemic COVID- 19 ravaging the world.

