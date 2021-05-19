Business

Transfer Window: 12,681 aggrieved contributors change PFAs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The commencement of Transfer Window opportunity in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has enabled 12, 681 aggrieved Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to switch their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in the first quarter of the year.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) described the figure as a huge leap from 2,799 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. According to the statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, PenCom, Mr. Peter Aghahowa, “the overwhelming response by RSA holders to the opening of the RSA Transfer Window is, therefore, not surprising.

“In the maiden transfer quarter, which ended on December 31, 2020, a total number of 2,799 RSA holders transferred their RSAs to various PFAs. This number more than quadrupled in the next transfer quarter, which ended on March 31, 2021, as a total number of 12,681 RSA transfers took place.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oando: Enmeshed in endless legal tussle

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

Unhealthy legal fireworks swirl again between Oando and shareholders. CHRIS UGWU writes Since attempts were made by some shareholders to disrupt Oando’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in 2017, the company has been enmeshed in crisis. The AGM was reportedly disrupted for over 10 minutes as the protesters chanted songs […]
Business

BEDC partners NDPHC to evacuate stranded 250MW

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

BEDC Electricity Plc has said it is collaborating with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) on the development of an end-to-end power generation and distribution as part of an effort to boost power supply to customers within its franchise coverage.   The arrangement will also lead to evacuation of 250MW of stranded electricity for […]
Business Top Stories

CBN gets court’s nod to freeze 11 bank accounts

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted an interim order allowing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to direct FCMB to freeze 11 bank accounts linked to an individual and five firms for a period of 45 days pending the outcome of an investigation being carried out by the apex bank. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica