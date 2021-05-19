Transfer Window: 12,681 aggrieved contributors change PFAs

The commencement of Transfer Window opportunity in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has enabled 12, 681 aggrieved Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to switch their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in the first quarter of the year.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) described the figure as a huge leap from 2,799 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. According to the statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, PenCom, Mr. Peter Aghahowa, “the overwhelming response by RSA holders to the opening of the RSA Transfer Window is, therefore, not surprising.

“In the maiden transfer quarter, which ended on December 31, 2020, a total number of 2,799 RSA holders transferred their RSAs to various PFAs. This number more than quadrupled in the next transfer quarter, which ended on March 31, 2021, as a total number of 12,681 RSA transfers took place.”

