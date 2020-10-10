Transfer window and the value of Eagles stars

The transfer season is a very interesting period in the football world. It is the time players can be evaluated in terms of value and worth in the football transfer market. A very good player can move to another team after just a year on current deal while some who are very hot might not move because their value will be so high that interested bidders will think twice before approaching their current clubs for their signatures.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus, Neymar of PSG, Kylian Mbappe of PSG, Robert Lewandoski of Bayern Munich and Harry Kane of Tottenham are in this category. Interestingly, these are players so powerful due to their current forms such that they could initiate a move through their agents or force an exit due to a dispute or just to face a fresh challenge. Ronaldo moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid and later to Juventus because he wanted to leave.

Same goes for Neymar when he moved from Barcelona to PSG. The 2020 summer transfer window ended on October 5 across Europe but within England, it is still open till October 16 for moves from lower league clubs.

Premier League clubs splashed around £1.24bn on 105 permanent signings during the period. Despite global financial uncertainty and fans still not being allowed back into stadiums, hundreds of millions of pounds were spent by Premier League clubs.

Focus of this piece is on England because it is the desired destination for most Nigerian players since many fans back home prefer the EPL to other leagues. German forward, Kai Havertz, was the most expensive player, costing Chelsea £71m.

The Blues spent £222m, sold £66.2m in the window. Timo Werner (£48m), Ben Chilwell (£45m), Hakim Ziyech (£36m) and Edouard Mendy (£22m) joined the team. Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr also joined on free transfers while the biggest fee received was the £50m from Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata.

Pep Guadiola’s Manchester City spent £138.6m, and sold £67.7m during the transfer window. The team spent money on Portuguese centre-back Ruben Dias and former Chelsea man Nathan Ake, who can play in the middle or as a full-back. Struggling Manchester United spent £87m and sold £13.6m. Their deals came late with Edinson Cavani joining on a free, Amad Diallo (£19m), Alex Telles (£18m) and Facundo Pellistri (£10m) on deadline day.

They also spent £40m on bringing midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax earlier in the window. The Red Devils made £13.6m on deadline day with the sale of Chris Smalling. Rejuvenated Arsenal sold £20m during the window.

The Gunners spent £27m on Brazilian defender Gabriel while the deadline day signing of Thomas Partey for £45m took their total spending to £77.7m. Mikel Areta also signed Willian on a free transfer from rivals Chelsea. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez joined Aston Villa for £20m. Current EPL kings, Liverpool, spent £76.7m and sold £37.71m. The Reds signed Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos, Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich and Diogo Jota from Wolves.

They made money by selling Rhian Brewster, Dejan Lovren and Ki-Jana Hoever. The concerns are the movement involving Nigerian players and the rating of their current clubs. Young Striker Victor Osimhen moved from Lille FC to Napoli with £70m which is a club record for the Italian team and a record move for any Nigerian player. Moses Simon did well with Nantes and got a permanent deal. Other moves and status of the top players are nothing to write home about.

Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa is with Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia while defender William Troost-ekong moved from Udinese to English championship side Watford. Other defenders – Chigozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo – were relegated with Leganes from La Liga to the second tier in Spain. Left-back Jamilu Collins is of German Bundesliga 2 outfit SC Padeborn 07 while Semi Ajayi is of West Bromwich Albion, a newly-promoted team. Ola Aina will be in Fulham along with two other players of Nigeria descent, Ademola Lookman and Tosin Adarabioyo. Super Eagles’ target, Eberechi Eze, joined Crystal Palace from Championship side QPR.

It is sad that 80 percent of the current players are in lowly rated teams. A former international, Garba Lawal, says this is a serious cause for concern for the country especially looking at the future. Eagles stars should raise their game and be counted among the big players during transfer window.

It was a shock that a great player like Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester was not involved in the transfer activities and this is due to bad management by his agent. Nigerian players need better education to be able to compete keenly with their their counterparts abroad.

