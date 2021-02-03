Sports

Transfer window: Poor national team performance affect Eagles – Aghahowa

Ex-international Julius Agahahowa believes Super Eagles players could not secure moves to big clubs in Europe because of inconsistency in the performances of the national team. The January transfer window closed February 1 and many Super Eagles players who moved couldn’t secure deals at big sides as some of them could only land jobs at lowly rated leagues in Europe. However, Aghahowa said the reason for the low profile of Nigerian players in the transfer window is down to unimpressive showing of the Super Eagles in international engagements.

He insisted that consistent good performance by the Super Eagles will announce the players on the international stage and consequently enhance the demand for their services by big clubs in the transfer window. “The reason for low demand of Nigerian players in the transfer window is the seeming unimpressive performance of the national team.

If people are watching the national team, their performance, their results in the last five or six games, you may say it is not quite impressive and you have these people who are tracking these statistics. “They track the players to their national teams; if it’s Europe they track players to their clubs but African players they find them when they are playing for the national teams. If we look at our position in terms of ranking and recent outings, it is not that spectacular and that alone will not make our players to attract big suitors or big deals,” he said during a radio programme on Brila FM.

