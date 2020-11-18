News

Transfer Window: Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers set for clients

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Following the pronouncement by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) towards unveiling the long awaited transfer window for workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the management of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has reaffirmed its commitment to welcome more clients into its fold.

 

The Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), currently the largest in Nigeria with assets under management worth over N3.5 trillion, is relying on its strong track record of professional service delivery to garner more contributors from other PFAs.

 

The Transfer Window offers a unique opportunity for contributors, who are not satisfied with the services of their current pension managers to move to another PFA. Speaking yesterday its position as regards the transfer window arrangement, the Chief Executive, Eric Fajemisin, said Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers had long awaited the transfer window because it understands its importance in driving choice and ensuring that customers can demand optimal service delivery and long-term, efficient management of their pension contributions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to him, “We have, therefore, been cautious that as we continue to delight our existing customers with optimal service delivery, we must further enhance our capacity to welcome additions to our family who will come over now that the transfer window is open. You can say that this capacity enhancement process sums up our key activities in the last few years Speaking on the theme,

 

“The Pension Transfer Window – Securing your Future from Today,” he said Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers had a strong track record of professional service delivery and take very seriously its responsibility to ensure transparency in all its operations, offer easy, efficient and convenient solutions to its over 1.8

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Pantami: Data protection generates over N2bn revenue

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said that Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs) has generated over N2 billion through the implementation of Nigeria Data Protection Regulation. Pantami disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the formal launching of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) Performance Report. He also explained that NDPR had […]
News

Gani Adams to Biden: It is a new dawn for Americans

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has joined other world leaders to congratulate the United States of America President- elect, Mr. Joe Biden, saying the victory was well-deserved. Adams in his congratulatory letter signed personally described Biden’s victory as a hard, long walk to victory, admitting that American celebration was really worth the […]
News

Ortom to Buhari: There’re no gazetted grazing routes in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, again yesterday punctured another move by President Muhammadu Buhari to synergise with state governors to activate lost grazing routes as part of measures to curb frequent outbreak of violence between farmers and herders.   Governor Ortom pointedly told the President that; “There are no gazetted grazing routes in Benue” and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: