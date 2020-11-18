Transfer Window: Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers set for clients

Following the pronouncement by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) towards unveiling the long awaited transfer window for workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the management of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has reaffirmed its commitment to welcome more clients into its fold.

The Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), currently the largest in Nigeria with assets under management worth over N3.5 trillion, is relying on its strong track record of professional service delivery to garner more contributors from other PFAs.

The Transfer Window offers a unique opportunity for contributors, who are not satisfied with the services of their current pension managers to move to another PFA. Speaking yesterday its position as regards the transfer window arrangement, the Chief Executive, Eric Fajemisin, said Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers had long awaited the transfer window because it understands its importance in driving choice and ensuring that customers can demand optimal service delivery and long-term, efficient management of their pension contributions.

According to him, “We have, therefore, been cautious that as we continue to delight our existing customers with optimal service delivery, we must further enhance our capacity to welcome additions to our family who will come over now that the transfer window is open. You can say that this capacity enhancement process sums up our key activities in the last few years Speaking on the theme,

“The Pension Transfer Window – Securing your Future from Today,” he said Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers had a strong track record of professional service delivery and take very seriously its responsibility to ensure transparency in all its operations, offer easy, efficient and convenient solutions to its over 1.8

