Transfers: Phillips signs for Manchester City on six-year deal

Manchester City have signed Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips for £45m. The 26-year-old England international has signed a six-year deal with the Premier League champions.

 

He becomes Pep Guardiola’s third summer signing after the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Stefan Ortega Moreno. “I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City.

 

City have again proved to be the best team in the country,” Phillips said. Phillips, who made 235 appearances over eight seasons at Elland Road, still had two years left on his Leeds deal.

 

Phillips made his international debut in September 2020 and was named England men’s Player of the Year for 2020-21, having played every game at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

 

