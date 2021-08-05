News Top Stories

Transit: Benin slams N30bn surcharge on Nigerian goods

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

‘Action breaches ECOWAS Protocols, disrupts Nigeria’s competitive edge’

Nigerian manufacturers transiting goods to neighbouring countries in West Africa through Seme border have been asked to pay N30billion ($60million) by Republic of Benin government in order to gain access into the country and beyond. This is coming barely two years after the Federal Government shut the country’s land borders to halt smuggling of sub-standards goods, banned products, illicit migration, banditry, drug trafficking and proliferation of light weapons. The surcharge is currently affecting 3,700 trucks laden with consumable goods as each truck has been asked to pay CFA 9million ($16,285). Mostly affected are local manufacturers in the food, beverage and tobacco sectors.

The manufacturing goods are expected to pass through Seme border to Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. The Government of Benin Republic also imposed additional charges at Ilakoji – the border between Togo and Benin Republic on the goods. According to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s Export Group (MANEG), the new duty is a breach of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)’s protocols of free movement of foods and service within the West African region. The protocol of free movement of goods within the region was initiated to enhance economic activities. The MANEG’s Chairman, Mr. Imokhai Ehimigbai, explained to New Telegraph that many trucks were stranded at Seme border with Nigerian consumable goods as Benin insisted on full duty payment by exporters. Also, he feared that the new development would affect competitiveness of Nigerian goods in West African countries.

The chairman explained that the action of Benin Government had made Nigerian companies to breach the trade agreements entered into when the goods were ordered by their foreign clients. Ehimigbai stressed that the delay at the border had led to unsold goods stacked at various warehouses in the country. He said: “Manufacturers’ goods are stacked at Seme Border right. Most of the legitimate exports from ECOWAS routes pass through the border by roads. With this policy from Benin Republic Government, what they are saying is that importers will must pay full import duty on any goods leaving Benin Republic to other countries, especially when the destination of such goods or consignments is not Benin Republic. “Also, if my goods are going to Ghana, I have to pay full import duty to Benin Republic Government. As you know, ECOWAS protocol encourages free movement of goods and service because the protocol does not ask for duty in the first instant. So, this is a slap on Nigeria. Why is it so? Most of the goods from West African countries originated from Nigeria. “We can’t even compete favourably other countries.” Ehimigbai added that “the border policy affected them negatively because I am very much aware from the months of June and July.

“If you went to Benin Republic about 10 years ago looking for a warehouse, you cannot get because the warehouses were taken over by Chinese, Indians and Lebanese for rice brought from Thailand meant for Nigerian market. So, with the total ban, it has affected Benin revenue generation. So, I see this has retaliation.” Also, the Chairman of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANCLA), Seme border Chapter, Bisiriyu Fanu, said that majority of the imports and export goods were billed to be sold during last Sallah festival but they could not be moved, leading to heavy losses. He said: “We were told to wait and see what would happen immediately after Sallah. For now, the trucks are still there.

The only thing is that anybody who wants to bring in his or her goods must go through Togo and containerised the goods before bringing it to Abba. “They didn’t give any reason why they stopped the goods because when we asked them, they said they were investigating. What they are investigating, nobody knows. The Benin Republic Controller at Seme border said they didn’t give Ilakoji any circular.” Also, the Vice President of ANLCA, Kayode Farinto said the sea link remains a viable alternative for the transit goods. He added that the prevailing challenges at Apapa ports had discouraged exporters from sending their cargoes, noting that it takes even longer time to clear goods from the port and more expensive going by the various challenges in accessing the ports. He said: “There is something called the law of reciprocity in international relations. That is, whatever you give, you take or whatever you do to your neighbour, expect it in return. “When Federal Government implemented the border closure policy, blocking the border, forgetting Nigeria is a signatory to ECOWAS protocol and convention, we shouted that this thing should not last more than 30 days but the closure went on for almost one year. So, if Benin is now stopping Nigerian trucks, which could worsen Nigeria’s economy, we should not complain.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom: APC knocks Buhari over Akpabio, other appointments

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over the choice of Mr. Iboro Akpabio, as an ambassador-designate from the state. This was as the party said Iboro was not known to the state chapter of the APC and may not be an indigene of Akwa Ibom […]
News

90 days for rerun elections unconstitutional –Ekweremadu

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has canvassed early and staggered primary elections as panacea for highly contentious nomination process in Nigeria’s electoral system. Ekweremadu stated this yesterday during a webinar on “Electoral Reforms: National Assembly and the People’s Expectations”, which was organised by the Centre for Liberty in Abuja, in conjunction with […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to power Lagos streetlights, says commissioner

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of strategies to boost security in Lagos State, the state government yesterday said arrangements have been perfected by the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu to power all the streetlights in all the nooks and crannies of the state. The government said it was working on plans to reduce the cost of maintaining […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica