Transit cargoes: Togo moves to capture northern Nigeria

After dislodging Nigeria from transshipment cargoes from landlocked countries, Lomé Container Terminal (LCT), Togo, is making another move to deliver cargoes directly from the Port of Togo to Northern Nigeria. Currently, Nigerian importers are finding it difficult to ship their cargoes by rail to the northern parts of the country due to poor connectivity and unreliable services. Also, the various dry ports located in the northern part of the country have not been fully developed to serve the country and the landlocked countries. In the last 16 years, Nigeria has lost 48 million tonnes of cargoes to its competitors in West African ports. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that more than three million tonnes of transshipment cargoes meant for Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso were being lost annually since 2006 till date. The loss is due to high charges, lengthy cargo dwell time and poor infrastructure at the various seaports in Nigeria, thereby making Niger Republic to shift to Cotonou Port in Benin Republic and Lome Port in Togo for transshipment of their cargoes. Because of this, Nigeria was losing 1.5 million tonnes to each of the two neighbouring ports. It was learnt that the port of Lomé in Togo has started facilitating direct services from Asia and Europe to transship cargoes to Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso and the northern areas of Nigeria. Findings revealed that the concessionaire of the port, MSC/TiL, had started to operate the container terminal with a capacity of one million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units per year. Data obtained from the port conccessionaire also revealed that two new Ship-To-Shore (STS) cranes would arrive the terminal by the beginning of 2023, on top of five new hybrid rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes, new terminal chassis and container handlers. The concessionaire explained that the terminal had reached a high of 35 gross Commismoves per hour (GMPh) in the second quarter of 2022. Apart from Niger, other landlocked countries trading with the country in the past were Chad and Bukina Faso, but they left Nigerian seaports because of gridlock, sluggish delivery of transit cargoes and other issues, which have become recurrent decimals in the Nigerian maritime transport sector. Before the latest move, it would be recalled that Shippers’ Association Lagos State (SALS) had raised the alarm that the Nigeria was losing N1 trillion from import duties and other charges annually to Lome and other neighbouring ports in West Africa. President of the association, Rev Jonathan Nicol, complained that the bad roads leading to Lagos ports had added to the losses. He noted that importers were diverting their cargoes because of demurrage, terminal charges, dwell time and storage fees charged by shipping companies and terminal operators. In 2016, the Nigerien shippers and NSC struck a bilateral trade agreement with the landlocked countries to return to Nigerian ports after several persuasions and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), but the shippers cancelled the MoU they signed with NSC over failure to take delivery of their sea-borne cargo at Lagos and Tincan seaports. Their reason was that it takes several weeks to clear cargoes in Nigeria as against a few days in Cotonou Port. A former Executive Secretary of the council, Mr. Hassion san Bello, explained that he was not comfortable with the way Niger Republic would go all the way to the neighbouring ports to transit its cargoes when Nigeria was closer to the land-locked country. However, trouble started when the Nigerien businessmen further called for a closer partnership with Ghana after their meeting in order to capture the opportunities that abound in the Ghanaian seaports. For more than a decade, over three million metric tonnes of Chad and Niger’s cargoes, which were formerly handled by Nigeria, were taken and shared among Togo, Benin and Ghana ports yearly due to high charges, dwell time, corruption, extortion, congestion levy and poor infrastructure.

