Transition: Crisis in Osun over Oyetola’s appointment of monarchs

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 around 6:00 pm, the Osun State Government announced the appointment of Prince Prince Yinusa Akadiri of Oba-Ara Ruling House as the new Akinrun of Ikirun, in Ifelodun Local Government Area. Announcing the appointment of the new Akinrun of Ikirun after the State Executive Council meeting, the government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, also disclosed the appointment of nine other monarchs across the state including that of the Alabere of Abere, Prince Adefemi Mutalib.

It added: “Prince Adekoyejo Oyebamiji was announced as the new Oluwoye of Iwoye in Egbedore Local Government Area, following a unanimous decision in his favour by the kingmakers of Iwoye in a meeting held on October 18, 2022. “Prince Ademiju Kehinde was also announced as the new Arogbo of Irogbo-Ijesa in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, and Prince Atoyebi Waheed as the new Oniworu of Woru in Egbedore Area Council. “Others are: Prince Taofeek Akande as Olukoyi of Ikoyi in Isokan South Local Council Development Area; Prince Adesina Ogunwusi as Atilade of Fasina in Ife Central Local Government Area; Prince Olaboye Matthew as Olu of Eyantanle of Ife North Local Government Area; Prince Obafemi Anthony as the Asominasi of Idominasi in Obokun Local Government Area; and Prince (Engr.) Oyedunmade Oluwabukola as the Alaje Olopon of Olopon Ajegunle Igangan Ijesa in Atakumosa East Central Local Council Development Area.” The appointments, according to the statement, took immediate effect.

New Ikirun monarch

The emergence of Oba Akadiri as the new monarch of the ancient town of Ikirun followed majority votes in his favour at a meeting of Ikirun kingmakers held on November 19, 2021, where Akadiri polled six out of seven votes, beating 17 other candidates in the process. The Akinrun stool became vacant on February 8, 2021, following the demise of Oba Rauf Adedeji who mounted the royal stool in 1991. However, the Iwoye stool became vacant on June 6th, 2020 as a result of the demise of Oba Abdul Rasheed Ademola Oyeweso. The announcement of Oba Akadiri as the new monarch sparked a crisis in the town which according to the information led to the death of one person while several other residents sustained various degrees of injuries.

Resistance

On Saturday October 29, residents of Ikirun staged a violent protest to register their disapproval over the emergence of Akadiri as the new traditional ruler of the town. They, however, prevented the newly appointed monarch from accessing the palace. This development prompted the state government to deploy security operatives in the town. On Sunday October 30, New Telegraph, which was at the town, reported that several attempts by the new monarch to access the palace were frustrated by aggrieved residents, who placed charms on the entrance gate of the palace.

Vanguard rejects Akadiri

The agitation over the enthronement of Prince Yinusa Akadiri as the new Akinrun of Ikirun took a new dimension when some youths thronged the streets of the town with the distribution of leaflets warning the state government against the imposition of the Akadiri. Investigation by our Correspondent, who visited the town, revealed that a sociocultural group, Ikirun Development Vanguard, was behind the distribution of the leaflets. Reacting to the step taken by the group, a herb seller, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said the state government should, for the interest of peace, allow the Gboleru ruling house to present the new monarch.

Charms

When the New Telegraph visited Oja Oba, we noticed that charms had been placed at the entrance of the palace. Asked whether such the charms could have been the reason for the new monarch staying off the palace since his enthronement, a resident of the area, Alhaja Silifa Omowumi said nobody can enter that palace until when the charms are removed.

“The only thing they need to do is to settle this matter. The government should allow the will of the people of Ikirun to come to stay. People don’t want Prince Akadiri as their king, so the government should shift ground and allow peace to reign,” she said. A resident, Sofiu Oladimeji, told our Correspondent that the gate was locked from behind to avoid easy access for anyone but added that he could not ascertain on whose instruction the gate was locked. The development, according to the source, had prevented market women from opening shops, as the market was deserted on Friday and early hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, The Ikirun Development Vanguard warned the State government against the imposition of Prince Akadri as the new Akinrun of Ikirun land by the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. According to the Secretary General of the Vanguard, Wasiu Qodiri on behalf of over 5000 members of the association, home and abroad, in a press statement issued and made available to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday he said the people of Ikirun had rejected this unfair and ungodly pronouncement.

“We would like to use this medium to express our displeasure over the recent government proclamation of one Prince Akadri, also known as Pangila, as the Akinru-elect. The people of Ikirun reject this unfair and ungodly pronouncement,” they said.

Qodri, however, called on the people of the ancient Ikirun community to continue to be law-abiding and sustain their peaceful protest, until they get justice for the royal family of Gboleru. Govt defends appointment The Osun State government has reacted to the agitation of some youths in Ikirun following the appointment of the new monarch, Oba Prince Yinusa Akadiri saying they followed due process. Speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Rasaki Adeosun said the government only approved the names submitted by the Kingmakers. He said: the emergence of Oba Akadiri as the new monarch of the ancient town of Ikirun followed majority votes in his favour at a meeting of Ikirun kingmakers which held on November 19, 2021, where Akadiri polled six out of seven votes, beating 17 other candidates in the process. They submitted the name and the government approved it.

Traditional rulers

Consequent upon the approval of Prince Yinusa Akadiri as the new Akinrun, the traditional rulers in Ifelodun Local Government Area have appealed to the people to toe the line of peace and work for the development of the town. The monarchs, who were on a royal visit to the new Akirun immediately after their monthly council meeting recently, urged all interest groups in the kingship race to come together in the interest of the town. Among the traditional rulers who visited the new Akinrun were; Oba Jimoh Adebisi Okunade, the Olobaagun of Obaagun , Oba AbudulRauf Adebayo Olniyan, Elende of Eke-ende and the Eburu of Iba, Oba, His Royal Highness, Oba Adekunle Adeogun Okunoye Oyedeji ll, who was represented by Gabriel Oyelade, Eesa of Iba. Speaking, the Olobaagun of Obaagun, Oba Jimoh Adebisi Okunade urged the people of Ikirun not to allow the choice of a new traditional ruler to divide the appeal to other contestants who lost in the process to accept the result in good faith. The monarch said all the contestants were worthy of becoming the Akinrun describing them as achievers in their various fields of endeavour who showed interest in serving their community but pointed out that only one of them could emerge as the occupant of the throne. Oba Okunade, however, urged the new Akinrun to be magnanimous in victory and to those who lost out to allow the interest of their community to be paramount and seek for ways to join hands together to develop their place of birth. Welcoming the monarchs and other Indigenes of the town, the new king, Oba Akadiri appealed to his people to allow peace to reign in the town saying it’s better to be jaw jaw than war war. He however promised to use everything within his reach to bring unprecedented development to the ancient town of Ikirun.

Protests

Meanwhile, in Iree, in Boripe Local Government Area, there have been pockets of protests following the announcement of Prince Ademola Oluponle Raphel as the 16th Aaree of Ireeland. The late Aaree of Iree Oba Jimon Olayonu joined his ancestors in July 8, 2018 but the vacant stool could not be filled in the last four years as result of litigations from different ruling houses. Some kingmakers have faulted the process that led to the selection of a 49-yearold oil and gas magnate, Prince Ademola Oluponle Raphel as the 16th Aaree of Ireeland. Barrister Folorunso Apantaku, who addressed the media, said the choice and selection of the new monarch did not follow due process as such the action carried by the state government is not known to law.

Court restrains governor

Meanwhile, an Osun State High Court sittinginIkirunhasrestrainedthestategovernor, Adegboyega Oyetola, from proceeding with the process of appointing a new Aree of Iree. The order given by Justice I. Adeleke came in response to the announcement of Prince Raphael Oluponle as the new Aree of Ireeland by the State Executive Council. Also joining the suit instituted by Areein- Council was the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the State Attorney General. The plaintiffs, in their motion ex parte for interim injunction, ask the court to restrain the government from further action regarding the stool.

In his ruling, Justice Adeleke ruled that further action regarding the Aree stool should be suspended by the respondents, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. The judge then adjourned the matter to November 22 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

