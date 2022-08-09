News

Transition: Fayemi terminates more appointments in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

In preparation to usher in the incoming administration and to fast track early processing of the terminal benefits of political office holders, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has approved the dissolution of all Boards and Commissions in the state, excluding Statutory Commissions spelt out in Section 197 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

Fayemi, in a circular Tuesday signed by the Permanent Secretary Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tajudeen Adejumo also announced the termination of appointment of Special Advisers who are not cabinet members; Technical Advisers; Directors General, Coordinators; and other Heads of Non-Ministerial Offices

Governor Fayemi urged the affected officials: “To hand over all government property in their possessions to the Accounting Officers or the most senior career officers in their Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“The foregoing approval takes effect from 31st August, 2022.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

