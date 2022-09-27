Transition process’ll produce new leaders in 2023, Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the optimism that the ongoing political transition process ahead of the 2023 general election would produce a new crop of leaders.

Buhari, who restated his commitment to the conduct of free, fair and transparent polls in 2023, said this Tuesday while receiving Letters of Credence from Ambassadors and High Commissioners of six countries at the Presidential Villa.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said as the build up to the 2023 general elections gathered momentum: “I am highly optimistic that we will conduct a good transition process at the end of which a new set of political leaders will freely emerge.”

He told the envoys that: “You are assuming your diplomatic responsibilities in Nigeria, at a very interesting political period as Nigeria’s national elections are due in February 2023.

“I want to state again, as I did just a few days ago at the UN General Assembly, that we remain committed to free and fair elections.”

He assured that participation of citizens in democracy would continue to be encouraged through freedom of speech and robust political discourse, urging respect for divergent cultures and opinions, and upholding the unity of the country.

According to him, Nigeria’s strength remained in its diversity and the constant differences in positions further signposted a strong democratic culture.

“As you settle down to your diplomatic responsibilities, you will realise how diverse Nigeria is. We are not only multi-ethnic and religious but also multi-cultural. We enjoy unfettered freedom of speech and engage in robust political discourses. Sometimes, the nature of these discourses tend to give the impression that we are constantly opposed to each other.

“The reality is that there is so much that binds us together than the few areas of our divergence. I have no doubts in my mind that you will soon appreciate our uniqueness and indeed resilience as a people, as well as our diversity which constitutes our strength,” he said.

The President urged the diplomats to build on the existing good relations that their predecessors had achieved by being more proactive in engagements.

