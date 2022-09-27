News

Transition process’ll produce new leaders in 2023, Buhari assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the optimism that the ongoing political transition process ahead of the 2023 general election would produce a new crop of leaders.

Buhari, who restated his commitment to the conduct of free, fair and transparent polls in 2023, said this Tuesday while receiving Letters of Credence from Ambassadors and High Commissioners of six countries at the Presidential Villa.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said as the build up to the 2023 general elections gathered momentum: “I am highly optimistic that we will conduct a good transition process at the end of which a new set of political leaders will freely emerge.”

He told the envoys that: “You are assuming your diplomatic responsibilities in Nigeria, at a very interesting political period as Nigeria’s national elections are due in February 2023.

“I want to state again, as I did just a few days ago at the UN General Assembly, that we remain committed to free and fair elections.”

He assured that participation of citizens in democracy would continue to be encouraged through freedom of speech and robust political discourse, urging respect for divergent cultures and opinions, and upholding the unity of the country.

According to him, Nigeria’s strength remained in its diversity and the constant differences in positions further signposted a strong democratic culture.

“As you settle down to your diplomatic responsibilities, you will realise how diverse Nigeria is. We are not only multi-ethnic and religious but also multi-cultural. We enjoy unfettered freedom of speech and engage in robust political discourses. Sometimes, the nature of these discourses tend to give the impression that we are constantly opposed to each other.

“The reality is that there is so much that binds us together than the few areas of our divergence. I have no doubts in my mind that you will soon appreciate our uniqueness and indeed resilience as a people, as well as our diversity which constitutes our strength,” he said.

The President urged the diplomats to build on the existing good relations that their predecessors had achieved by being more proactive in engagements.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Russia’s not ready to recognise Taliban, says Lavrov

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under consideration. Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. His comments come after the Taliban nominated a U.N. envoy, setting up a showdown […]
News

Ondo: 20 suspected cultists in police net

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

No fewer than 20 suspected cultists who were involved in violence that rocked some towns within Ondo State recently have been nabbed by police operatives. The cultists were arrested in Owo, Akungba-Akoko and Ikare-Akoko areas of the state. Six people were reportedly killed during the week in Owo when some cultists clashed with members of […]
News Top Stories

Adamu frets over defections in APC

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, expressed helplessness over the gale of defections of members of the ruling party to opposition parties. Adamu, who made the expression shortly after the leadership of the party met with the Senate Caucus, said that there was nothing he could do to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica