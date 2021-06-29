Business

Transition’ll not lead to sack, TotalEnergies declares

France super major, TotalEnergies, has staked a whopping $60 billion for renewables investment, even as it emerged the second biggest crude oil producer in Nigeria.

 

The company, which also deepened engagement for name change from Total to TotalEnergies, declared that the transition would not lead to the sack of any staff in Nigeria ir anywhere in the world. Executive General Manager, Total Country Services, Mrs Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, who said this during a virtual press conference with energy editors in Nigeria, maintained that the transition would lead to the rebranding of all TotalEnergies downstream stations in the first quarter of 2023. Stating how the company upscaled through the Egina oilfield production to become Nigeria’s second biggest oil producer, Popoola-Mordi added that the TotalEnergies is producing about 15 per cent of the total oil production volume from Nigeria. In addition to this, she said TotalEnergies is aligning with the Decade of Gas transition declared by the Nigerian government, in which the company will actively participate in all the energy mix. “We are still legally bearing the name Total in Nigeria and we are working with stakeholders to adopt and adapt to the new name. “There will also be a brand overhaul. Total service station will commence to re-brand and bear the name TotalEnergies. Asides this, there will be more investments in renewable. So, look out for a TotalEnergies station near you,” she said, adding: “our focus is to provode affordable, reliable and clean energies.” Her view was corroborated by Dr Charles Ebereonwu, Country Communication Manager, who said Nigeria would continue to be relevant in the transition by the company. “In TotalEnergies Energy- Mix, gas will be 40 per cent while crude oil will be 15 to 20 per cent.

“With this, Nigeria will continue to be important for the Totalgroup. The company plans $60 billion in renewable product over the next 10 years.” Also, we are investing in the charging points for electric cars from 21,000 to 150,000. “Nigeria has been approximately 10 per cent of group investments. And, we dont expect that to change,” he added.

On the workforce, he said: “I want to state categorically that this transition will not impact Nigeria or any other country negatively. “No negative impact on the workforce in Nigeria or any other country,” he declared, adding, that in fact, there will be employment opporrunities. “By the end of 2022 or early 2023, we would have rebranded all stations in Nigeria.

“We have been in Nigeria for more than 60 years and we have in 130 other countries around the world. “We have also moved from 4th larggest producer in the country to the second. “Total is in Nigeria and the new change of name is going to affect positively, the company, the staff and the country. “We are the only IOC that is operating in all the energy mix of the Nigeria industry. “With the Egina, Total is contributing roughly 15 per cent to Nigeria’s total production. We do not have plans to leave the country. We are here.”

