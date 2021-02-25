Transmission of new COVID-19 variant could trigger rise in cases

…as experts advocate increased surveillance capacity for the viruses

About 55 different lineages of SARS-CoV-2 are known to be circulating in Nigeria presently and they are changing rapidly. Experts said increasing the country’s capacity for genomic sequencing would help public health officials identify the variant viruses for further characterisation and better surveillance, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

With the revelation by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) about the detection of a new variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria and 15 other countries, many nationals including health workers and patients alike have been agitated over what the impact of this could be on wellness.

Already, health facilities and their personnel are currently struggling to contend with the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus in the country. There is no doubt the new strain of the virus found in the country could pose additional burden to all concerned, particularly the health system. According to reports, the new strain, B.1.2.5, which is different from the highly infectious B.1.1.7 first discovered in the UK that was shown to be more transmissible. The new strain, B.1.2.5 has, however, not been described as a variant of concern yet, according to the NCDC.

Disclosing the development at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday in Abuja, the Director-General of the NCDC Chikwe Iheakweazu said that researchers and scientists were still working hard to understand if the variant had any effect on the virus’ transmissibility, immunity as well as diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics. “This is because the variant has some similar mutations with the B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 variants first detected in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, respectively.”

The NCDC boss however stated that the agency was scaling up its genomic sequencing capacity to have a better understanding of the burden of variants of concern in the country. Scientists use a process called genomic surveillance to monitor how viruses change, including SARSCoV- 2. Genomic surveillance requires the viral genetic code of viruses to be sequenced. Scientists also study how these changes affect the characteristics of the virus and use this information to predict how new variants might impact health.

What are new variants/strains?

Over time, viruses undergo mutations. In the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists around the globe have documented thousands of mutated versions of the coronavirus, called variants or strains.

Risks

Also, scientists are particularly concerned about the UK and South African variants because they seem to spread more easily than the original virus. The United States (U.S.) Centre for Disease Control (CDC) noted that there is no evidence that they cause more severe illness or increased risk of death. Yet, the transmission of a more infectious variant could spur exponential growth in the number of COVID-19 cases, a dangerous scenario given the challenges some countries have faced starting vaccine distribution. Such rapid growth in cases could, in turn, lead to more fatalities: with an increase in hospitalisations, health-care systems could become overwhelmed and consequently unable to care for large numbers of people with COVID-19 infections.

In many parts of the U.S., which is experiencing the world’s most extensive outbreak, intensive care units were already near capacity at the end of 2020. Hospital staff have said they will not be able to maintain high standards of care for patients. Explaining how viruses mutate and the need for genomic sequencing, Ihekweazu said, “Humanity has evolved to where we are today. The same thing happens with viruses; only that it happens a lot quicker. So because the life span for a virus is so short, sometimes in days or hours, viruses evolve.

“As they evolve, they become fatal to survive in humans or wherever they are circulating. As they survive, they try and adapt so they become fitted to survive. “When you talk about a new virus, what it means is that the virus has circulated in that environment and has become fatal and acquired powers to survive better, transmit better, to cause more disease. Really, that is what we see happening in the new variants.

“The news is that these specific new variants have been shown to be associated with an increased capability to transmit; to jump from one to the other. On Nigeria’s response to control and curb the new COVID-19 variant spread through genomic sequencing, the director general of the NCDC said, “This has been demonstrated in the countries that are able to measure this systematically; what we have done is to try and increase our capacity to do whole gene on sequencing which is the mechanism through which you detect a new variant.”

According to him, Nigeria doesn’t have extensive sequencing capabilities. However, Ihekweazu confirmed, “We do not have extensive sequencing capabilities in Nigeria; we can do so in three centres – in Lagos, the Nigerian Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), here at the NCDC; and the Africa Centre for Excellence in Genomics (ACEGID).

Ihekweazu said, “Between three of us, we are now scaling our capacity to do this, making sure that we are able to detect this, but recognising that we are just at the point where we can do this to a large scale. We have to make the best of existing resources.” “Through that, we have identified the cases of the new so called U.K variant, the D1.1.7, here in Nigeria over the last week or two,” he added. However, the NCDC has made it clear that it is critically important for Nigeria to develop its capacity for genomic surveillance to support the public health response.

According to the Agency, routine analysis of the genomic sequence data will enable the NCDC and its public health partners to identify variant viruses for further characterisation and investigate transmission, severity, immune escape and other facets that can dictate the impact and trajectory of the pandemic. As at February 14 2021, there are about 55 different lineages of SARS-CoV-2 known to be circulating in Nigeria and they are changing rapidly. The diversity of SARS-CoV-2 strains indicate multiple introductions of the virus into Nigeria from different parts of the world and adds to evidence of community transmission in different states of Nigeria. Collaborating with earlier views, the NCDC boss said, “Ultimately, what we all need to do is to take more seriously the public health measures that we have been talking about.

“We have to do a lot more, insist that the people wear masks, not just sometimes, but all the time, really avoid the temptation to attend social gatherings, and really form the habit of washing your hands all the time,” he said. On his part, Dr. Godswill Okara, Registrar/Secretary General, West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science (WAPCMLS), Abuja, believes that the limited number of testing labs negatively impact on the effort in curtailing the transmission of the virus, especially the new variants. While agreeing that there is a need for genomic sequencing labs in the country, Okara stressed on the importance of boosting general testing capacity and strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

He noted, “What is important is to ensure that we upscale testing capacity. We are of the view that even at local government level, the PCR testing can be acquired. “So far, there is no indication that the variants are resistant to the common treatment that is in use. To that extent, the most important thing is to increase genomic sequencing capacity, he said. Dr. Okara, however, believes the general testing capacity is very low.

Like this: Like Loading...