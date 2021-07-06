Transmitting election results by electronic means defeats rigging, NPAG to NASS

Appolonia Adeyemi

Doctors under the auspices of the Nigerian Physicians Advocacy Group (NPAG) have urged the National Assembly to ensure the inclusion of electronic voting and the transmission of results by electronic means into the nation’s electoral process.

To this end NPAG said both the Senate and the House of Representatives should revise Section 50.2 of the Electoral Act so as to validate the transmission of election results by electronic means.

The group made this known in an open letter to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The open letter, which was signed by the President of NPAG, Iyore James, was made available to the New Telegraph Tuesday.

The letter reads in part: “We urge the National Assembly to revise Section 50.2 of the Electoral Act as follows:

“Voting at an election under this Bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the Commission, which may include electronic voting and transmission of results by electronic means.”

The NPAG president said: “The prohibition of the transfer of results electronically means major loopholes for rigging will remain.

“It puts the lives of the INEC officials at risk and delays the collation of results. In this day and age, it does not make sense for our progress.

“Electronic transmission should occur at the same time paper ballots are collated.”

According to NPAG: “This is a crucial time for the National Assembly to demonstrate its intent to consolidate democracy in Nigeria.

“Sirs, this is the time for you to show true leadership and give Nigerians a reason to believe that this government is a government for the people.

“INEC has the ability to securely conduct electronic voting and transmission of results. This ability promotes transparency in our election process and will enhance voter participation.

“Therefore, it makes no sense that you would make a law that prohibits the very essence of our democracy.”

