Transparency: Savouring gains of Country-by-Country reporting

The implementation of Income Tax (Countryby- Country Reporting) Regulations 2018 by FIRS will lead to improvement in the county’s tax administration and reinforce commitment to transparency in line with global standards, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is the custodian of all tax matters in Nigeria. As such, local and international tax payers, multinationals and micro businesses, are kept abreast of developments as they unfold through various channels. Little wonder FIRS is amongst top agencies of government with visible programmes across channels of mass media – prints, electronic and social media outlets. As tax issues and development are cropping up, they are being relayed promptly to all channels of mass media by FIRS ostensibly to keep payers informed. As an economically resourceful nation, multinationals and conglomerates find Nigeria a fertile ground to do business. Cases abound of multinationals raking in huge profit with their presence in Nigeria. They cut across sectors such as telecommunications, oil and gas, manufacturing and banking. While they make impressive profits and good return on investments, the law mandates them to pay a percentage of their earnings as a tax. For instance, FIRS in a notice last year alerted branches and subsidiaries of multinational enterprises operating in Nigeria of the suspension of implementation of Regulation 4 of the Income Tax Reporting Regulations, 2018. To give further perspective to the enterprises and Country-by- Country (CbC) returns requirements, some senior management and top officials within directorate cadres of FIRS converged recently for an enlightenment webinar on implementation of the income tax (country-by-country reporting) regulations 2018 – compliance requirement for relevant taxpayers. The country-by-country reporting is the outcome of a 15-point action plan to address Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) by Multinational Enterprises.

What Regulation

4 entails Regulation 4 requires branches and subsidiaries of MNEs operating in Nigeria to submit their CbC returns to FIRS where no Automatic Exchange of Information exists between Nigeria and the Ultimate Parent Entity (UPE)’s country of residence. Therefore, with suspension, affected MNEs are no longer obligated to submit such information to FIRS. CbC reporting group refers to either a group that is consolidated for accounting purposes as a single group or a notional listed company group. FIRS noted that the suspension of Regulation 4 does not affect members of MNEs whose UPE or surrogate parent entity is resident in Nigeria from filing their CbC reports in Nigeria. Further, the suspension does not preclude all relevant entities from continued compliance with other obligations, including the filing of annual CbC notification, provided under the regulations. The suspension of local CbC filing obligations aligns with Nigeria’s current status as a “nonreciprocal jurisdiction.” Currently, Nigeria sends CbC reports to its 61 exchange partners under the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the exchange of CbC report, but will not receive any CbC reports from its exchange partners due to its status. Experts are of the opinion that it behoves FIRS to continue to negotiate arrangements for the exchange of CbC reports with more jurisdictions and introduce appropriate measures to change its current status as a non-reciprocal jurisdiction.

Action Plan

The country-by-country reporting is the outcome of a 15-point action plan to address Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) by Multinational Enterprises (MNEs). The Action Plan aims to ensure that profits are taxed where economic activities generating the profits are performed and where value is created. IT is based on three Pillars; (i) coherence of corporate tax at the international level; (ii) substance or value creation; and (iii) cooperation and transparency, coupled with certainty and predictability. Actions 11 through 14 calls for greater transparency, coupled with certainty and predictability to curb BEPS. Specifically, BEPS Action 13 requires the OECD to developrules regarding transfer pricing documentation to enhance transparency for tax administrations, taking into consideration the compliance costs for business.

The rules to be developed will include a requirement that MNEs provide all governments with needed information on their global allocation of the income, economic activity and taxes paid among countries according to a common template. In response to this requirement, jurisdictions participating in the BEPS Project agreed on revised standards for transfer pricing documentation and a template for country-by-country reporting of income, taxes paid and certain measures of economic activity. On September 16, 2014, the OECD published the “guidance on transfer pricing documentation and country-by-country reporting” that provided template for country-by-country reporting.

The work on the comprehensive Action Plan on BEPS was concluded in October 2015 and a package of 15 reports delivered, culminating in new or reinforced international standards as well as producing concrete measures to help countries tackle BEPS. One of these measures is the Countryby- Country reporting under Action 13 of the BEPS Project, which is a minimum standard under the BEPS outcomes. Nigeria is a member of the inclusive framework, a group of jurisdictions, committed to the implementation of the minimum standards of the BEPS related measures. Nigeria signed the multilateral competent authority agreement on Country-by- Country Reporting (CbC MCAA) in January 2016 and has produced the income tax (Country-by- Country Reporting) regulations 2018 (“CbC regulations”) for the implementation of the Countryby- country reporting in Nigeria. At an FIRS’ recent enlightenment seminar on implementation of the income tax (Country-by- Country reporting, Acting Director, International Tax department, Shettima Tamadi, spelt out details who and when to file CbC filing notifications. On who is obliged to file CbC, Tamadi said any constituent entity of an MNE group resident for tax purposes in Nigeria, which is to be done on a current (actual) year basis not later than the last day of the reporting accounting year of such MNE group. The filing shall be done using CbCR notification form and the location shall be online TP platform (E-TP plat).

He gave reason for filing, saying “to inform FIRS whether CE is the UPE of SPE. In addition, it gives a notification of the identity and tax residence of the reporting entity where CE is neither a UPE or SPE.” He told participants that filing obligation of CEs commenced in December 2018 adding that separate entity filing was required. “No exclusion for group entities in jurisdiction that do not consolidate if such entity would be so included if equity interests in such business units of the MNE group were on a public securities exchange.

“Exclusion for investee companies where accounting rules instruct investment entity not to consolidate with investee company. An entity owned or operated by more than one unrelated MNE groups will file notification if required to consolidate under said application rules,” he said. Shedding light on CbCR objectives regulations 2018, Mathew Gbonjubola, Lead, Special Tax Operations Group, said: “It provide FIRS with information about MNEs global activities, including profits and taxes, it enable reliable risk assessment of cross-border controlled transactions; improve tax transparency and prevent tax evasion.”

CbC implications for taxpayers

There are stipulated implications for failing to comply with provisions of CbC, according to Olubanke Akanni, Head, BEPS &TP implementation division. “The fact that CbC reports contain substantially consistent information on different MNE groups over time, broken down by tax jurisdiction, mean they may be used in a variety of ways to detect high level BEPS related risks in Nigeria and non-compliance with applicable TP and other international tax rules. “Noncompliance with filing obligations will be met with stiff penalties as provided by the CbCR Regulations,” he said.

Last line

Experts are of the view that tax payers’ compliance with provisions of CbC will improve the county’s tax administration and reinforce its commitment to transparency in line with global standards.

