Transparent sustainability plan as tool for growth

With Nigeria technically out of recession, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has urged the Federal Government to accelerate disbursement of funds under the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) for GDP growth. TAIWO HASSAN reports

Currently in Nigerian business environment, the much talked about N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) has re-echoed following the need to stimulate the economy as a way of overcoming the negative impact COVID-19. However, there have been allegations over the disbursement following some traders claiming that they were being denied access to the government credit facility despite submitting forms and others for registration. Amid the current uproars trailing the ESP, NACCIMA has deemed it fit to weigh into the matter.

NACCIMA Council

During its quarterly meeting in Abuja, recently, the NACCIMA Council called on for immediate and accelerated disbursement of funds under the ESP. The council made the call in one of its resolutions, describing it as an urgent, strategic option to consolidate the recent modest gain reflected in the 0.11 per cent GDP growth in the last quarter of 2020, which indicates that technically the country is out of recession. The council was, however, of the view that the GDP growth was too little and not significant in the face of high inflation, unemployment, increasing foreign and domestic debts. Thus, suggesting that steps should, therefore, be taken to consolidate the gain and upscale growth through immediate disbursement of funds under the various stimulus packages. This is to increase the momentum of economic activities, especially through the SMEs that are the target of the stimulus packages including the N50 billion SME survival funds and other funds specifically allocated to support women owned businesses.

Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP 2020)

The Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan is the policy response of the Federal Government to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. The plan is expected to run for 12 months between July 2020 and June 2021, with the objective of stimulating the economy by preventing business collapse and ensuring liquidity, among others. However, there are mounting pressure from the private sector and investing public that government should postpone it to allow other SMEs to be captured in the scheme. The plan embodies a stimulus package of N2.3 trillion, equivalent to 1.5 per cent of GDP. Proposed initiatives in the plan include mass agricultural programme, mass housing programme, installation of solar home systems, social safety nets, MSMEs support, promotion of domestic gas utilisation survival funds for MSMEs, Reduction in NAFADC registration fees and, digital technology.

FG to OPSN on ESP funds

In particular, the Federal Government told the members of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) that the announcement of a series of stimulus packages, including a N50 billion survival funds for Micro Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSME) and a N15 billion Guaranteed Uptake Scheme, was meant to save 500,000 jobs as part of project restart of the economy post COVID-19. This, according to the present government, is in a bid to reposition the country’s fragile economy. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, revealed that under some of these interventions, 40 per cent of the funds would be reserved for women owned businesses. The industry minister stated this during a virtual meeting to discuss and agree on the implementation of project and programmes under the Economy Sustainability Plan (ESP), which was recently approved by National Executive Council in cooperation with members of the OPSN. Corroborating this stance, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo posited that government remained deeply committed to creating a more business-friendly environment for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive, as they are the engine room of the Nigerian economy. Osinbajo explained that the Economic Sustainability Plan had in it a survival fund, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the implementation of the MSMEs survival fund as part of the ESP was to cushion the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. This, he noted, not only highlighted the commitment of the administration to supporting MSMEs, but also the importance of MSMEs to the nation’s economy. He said: “Under the Survival Fund is a Payroll Support Scheme, which will provide up to N50,000 in monthly salaries for up to 10 staff of a qualifying business, for a period of three months.

“There is also a N50,000 grant for 100,000 small and mediumscale businesses, while 333,000 self-employed persons working as artisans and transporters will benefit from a one-off grant of N30,000. “The President has also approved that the Federal Government bear the full cost of business name registration for 250,000 new businesses nationwide. “We are doing all these to support MSMEs across the country to maintain their staffing levels and keep their businesses afloat through these very challenging times.”

Social media reactions on ESP

However, the Survival Fund programme of the Federal Government is receiving positive reviews across various social media platforms as Nigerians continue to praise President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for what they described as a ‘wonderful initiative.’ The general feeling is succinctly captured in the words of a Twitter user @John85744359, who described the Survival Fund a “a very laudable and wonderful programme. It has safeguarded many jobs most especially private schools workers and owners. It would be more helpful and appreciated if it can be extended to six months pay. May God bless Vice-President, the President and Federal Government of Nigeria.” Describing the scheme as unique, many said unlike most social intervention programmes of previous administrations, beneficiaries of the Survival Fund do not need any connection whatsoever to access the funds. This was corroborated by another Twitter user @SamsonEguntola, while replying someone who complained of not being paid after he applied, “Na lie, I don’t know anyone, I don collect 1st and 2nd payments, if you never collect, calm down… Maybe inadequate information.” However, they also pleaded with the Federal Government to extend the payment for another 3 months in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

Poverty

However, Nigeria’s income per capita has been on the downtrend since 2015 as output growth continues to lag population growth, indicating worsening living conditions of the Nigerian populace. Income per capita, which is a perfect proxy of living standard contracted by 1.2 per cent (compound annual growth terms) to $2,386.87 in 2019 from $2,563.89 in 2014, and GDP per capita is expected to decline further in 2020 and 2021. COVID-19 disruptions has intensified pressure on consumer purchasing power, thus, there is anticipation this would sustained pressure on consumer income amid the persistent uptrend in domestic prices. Official data by the National Bureau of Statistics put Nigeria’s poverty rate at 40.1 per cent in 2019. More Nigerians are expected to fall into poverty in the short-term given the adverse impact of covid-19 related shock on household incomes. Going by World Bank’s expectations, additional 10 million to 11 million Nigerians would fall into poverty by year 2022. So in OPS’ view, the constrained fiscal policy space will see government at all levels doing less in alleviating poverty incidence, and this undermines the capacity of the current administration in lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030. Poverty levels in Nigeria will continue to rise and living standard will deteriorate without robust productivity growth. The country needs the right policies and institutions to spur productivity growth and to have this achieved requires adoption of best practices in human and physical capital development, governance, and economic openness.

Bailout funds for key sectors

Indeed, the Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, said there was the need for government to mainstream the hospitality sector in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). Yusuf emphasised that there should be specific intervention measures for the sector as done for the other critical sectors affected by the shocks of the pandemic. He said: “What currently exists in the ESP is only a passing mention of the sector with no prescribed specific measures and budget. “We propose that the measures outline for the revival of the aviation sector (and more) should be replicated for the hospitality industry. The two sectors are closely related, complementary and interdependent.”

Last line

As controversy surrounds the ongoing ESP funds disbursement, the NACCIMA believes that extension of the scheme’s deadline till year end will be best for all businesses to be captured.

