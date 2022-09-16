Metro & Crime

Transport Boss’ Murder: Businessman denies involvement, threatens legal action

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Aftermath of the gruesome murder of the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Authority, Branch A in Mile 12 under Bridge, Sulaiman Lawal, a renowned property consultant, Dolapo Oni, who was fingered as an accomplice in the attack has denied his involvement in the attack.

It was alleged that the deceased unionist was murdered by some yet-to-be identified cultists in a violent battle for the control of the Branch ‘A’ garage located under Mile 12 bridge on a Sunday morning.

The deceased brother, Mustapha Lawal, in a recent interview by a broadcast station had alleged that Dolapo had a hand in the cult clash which led to the killing of his brother.

He said, “Some days ago, I got a call from my brother that he needed a car the would convey him to his home. While I was working on this, I heard that he had been killed. With the assistance of some passers-by, we rushed him to the hospital where he was confirmed death. He was stabbed in 22 places on his body by the cultists.

“They begged him for some money which he obliged but they insisted on collecting everything he had on him after which they hacked him to death. Some of the residents in the area identified Dolapo as one of the culprits that aided the gruesome murder of my brother.”

Describing the allegation as wicked and baseless, Oni said it was fabricated to soil his reputation and defame his character as he noted that he had never being in contact with the deceased.

The property guru disclosed that he was neither a regular visitor to the area nor was at the scene of the incidence on that fateful day

While lamenting that residents in the area now perceive him as a murderer and tout, Oni, through his counsel, Barr Rotimi Oduba, has demanded for immediate retraction of the slanderous broadcast made by Mustapha Lawal against him with a public apology or face a legal action.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

By-election: Ekiti in Diaspora condemn Killings

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti A socio-political and indigenous Ekiti Organisation under the auspices of Ekiti in the Diaspora Development Initiatives (EDDI), has in strong terms condemned the  violence and killings perpetrated by suspected political thugs during Saturday’s  State Assembly By-Election in Ekiti East Local Government. The EDDI described  the development as disgraceful act. The poll […]
Metro & Crime

Herdsmen kill, butcher a family of five, 3 others in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*70-year-old man, son, three children among those killed   *Ortom warns people against being hostile to security agents   It was a tragic weekend for the Mbamondo community of Makurdi Modern Market Council Ward as suspected armed Fulani militants invaded the area, killed and butchered a family of five. The insurgents also injured five other […]
Metro & Crime

Ikeja Metro Lions Club donates cleaning, hygiene items to Tinubu Health Centre

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Ikeja Metro Lions Club has donated cleaning and hygiene items to Bola Ahmed Tinubu Health Centre Ikeja. The also carried out environmental cleaning of the health centre. Speaking at the exercise, the Club’s President, Mustapha Olajide said donations especially the waste bins would enable the centre to prevent indiscriminate disposal of waste like medical aid. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica