Transport Boss’ Murder: Businessman denies involvement, threatens legal action

Aftermath of the gruesome murder of the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Authority, Branch A in Mile 12 under Bridge, Sulaiman Lawal, a renowned property consultant, Dolapo Oni, who was fingered as an accomplice in the attack has denied his involvement in the attack.

It was alleged that the deceased unionist was murdered by some yet-to-be identified cultists in a violent battle for the control of the Branch ‘A’ garage located under Mile 12 bridge on a Sunday morning.

The deceased brother, Mustapha Lawal, in a recent interview by a broadcast station had alleged that Dolapo had a hand in the cult clash which led to the killing of his brother.

He said, “Some days ago, I got a call from my brother that he needed a car the would convey him to his home. While I was working on this, I heard that he had been killed. With the assistance of some passers-by, we rushed him to the hospital where he was confirmed death. He was stabbed in 22 places on his body by the cultists.

“They begged him for some money which he obliged but they insisted on collecting everything he had on him after which they hacked him to death. Some of the residents in the area identified Dolapo as one of the culprits that aided the gruesome murder of my brother.”

Describing the allegation as wicked and baseless, Oni said it was fabricated to soil his reputation and defame his character as he noted that he had never being in contact with the deceased.

The property guru disclosed that he was neither a regular visitor to the area nor was at the scene of the incidence on that fateful day

While lamenting that residents in the area now perceive him as a murderer and tout, Oni, through his counsel, Barr Rotimi Oduba, has demanded for immediate retraction of the slanderous broadcast made by Mustapha Lawal against him with a public apology or face a legal action.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...