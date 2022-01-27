News

Transport Commission Bill suffers setback in Senate

Posted on

A bill seeking to amend the National Transport Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2022, yesterday suffered a setback in the Senate as it was stepped down after it was scheduled for consideration. The motion for the recommittal of the bill to the Committee of the Whole was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North). The apex legislative assembly relied on Order 1(b) and 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022 (as amended). In his presentation, Abdullahi recalled that the National Transport Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2022, was passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives and sent to the President for assent, but was vetoed after some observations were made.

 

