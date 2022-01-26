Transport Commission Bill suffers setback in Senate

Chukwu David, Abuja

A bill seeking to amend the National Transport Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2022, Wednesday, suffered a setback in the Senate as it was stepped down after it was scheduled for consideration.

The motion for re-commital of the bill to the Committee of the Whole was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North).

The apex legislative Assembly relied on Order 1(b) and 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders, 2022 (as amended).

In his presentation, Senator Abdullahi recalled that the National Transport Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives and sent to the President for assent but was vetoed after making some with observations.

According to him, after critical examination of the observations by the Technical Team of the National Assembly and critical stakeholders, it was imperative “to address these observations and make necessary amendments in order to rejig the transport sector of the economy”.

Senator James Manager (Delta South), however, advised his colleagues that the motion for re-commital of the Transport Commission Bill be stepped down until when details of the observations raised by the President were detailed in a report.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who shared Manager’s view said: “The areas observed by the President on the bill should have been highlighted because not all of us were there.

“It is appropriate that we stand down consideration of this report until those areas of concern are made available to Senators in the lead debate, because that will help us make informed judgment on how we treat and process this bill.”

Manager, thereafter, moved a motion for the amendment of the bill by the Committee of the Whole to be stepped down.

