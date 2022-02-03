rotimi amaechi ameachi
Transport Minister, AGF dragged to court over alleged unlawful award of N91.7bn rail line contract to Chinese firm

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) were Thursday dragged before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over and alleged unlawful award of a 190-kilometre rail line construction to a Chinese firm without due process of law.

The Minister and AGF were sued along with the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the benefitting firm, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC).

Plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1426/2021 are Duluidas Nigeria Limited, Duliz Dredging and Construction Limited and Consortium of Duluidas Nigeria Limited, Duliz Dredging and Construction Limited/Hebbelyixin Fastener Company Limited, China.

In their writ of summons issued by their lead counsel, James Okoh, plaintiffs are asking the Court to cancel the letter of “No Objection” issued by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) in favour of CCECC for the award of the N91.5 billion Rail Line Contract in breach of procurement laws and re issue same in their favour.

The disputed contract is for the reconstruction of narrow gauge track from Minna in Niger State to Baro with extension to the Baro River Port at a whopping sum of N91.5 billion and completion period of 36 months.

Plaintiffs prayed the court for an injunction restraining all the defendants from awarding or purporting to award the contract to the Chinese firm or any third party on the basis of the flawed bidding process.

In the alternative, they sought an order setting aside any purported award on the basis of the flawed and heavily compromised bid process by the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) with concurrence of other defendants.

They also asked for an order restraining the Minister of Transportation or any of his agents from presenting the CCECC to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the purpose of awarding the contract.

In the same way, they are asking the court to set aside any purported approval received from the Federal Executive Council awarding the disputed contract to any other company during the pendency of the suit.

Plaintiffs, who claimed to have quoted a lesser amount of N76.7 billion for the execution of the same project during their successful bidding, are alleging bias against them by the Minister and undue favoritism in favour of the CCECC in the contract award.

In their statement of claim, the plaintiffs claimed to be seasoned and experienced experts in the rehabilitation of rail lines and had executed the 211-kilometre Zaria to Kaduna Rail Line reconstruction for the Federal Government.

They asserted that by a letter of February 16, 2021, the Federal Government approved a list of companies including them as qualified to participate in the bidding process for the award of the contract.

After a private tender, the NRC on February 23, 2021 invited them to submit a financial bid for the job and said that they emerged successful along with other companies.

Plaintiffs alleged that the Minister on May 19, 2021 wrote the BPP for a Certificate of No objection in favour of CCECC in the sum of N91, 580, 101, 710 and that by a letter of June 9, 2021, BPP rejected the minister’s request on the claim that such Certificate can only be issued to them on the basis of their quotation of N76.7 billion to execute the job.

They asserted that along the line, other bidding processes were manipulated and compromised leading to receipt of acceptance letter by NRC from CCECC for the Minister to be presented to the Federal Executive Council FEC for the purpose of awarding the contract.

Meanwhile, hearing in the matter has been fixed for February 17 by Justice A.R Mohammed.

 

