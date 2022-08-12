News

Transport Minister inaugurates Nigerian Shippers’ Council Governing Board

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, yesterday inaugurated Nigerian Shippers’ Council Gov-erning Board, urging the board to foster a robust, accountable and resultdriven economy in line with global best practices. During the inauguration of the board in Abuja, Sambo asked members not to forget that the Council was vested with “the responsibility of providing a forum for the protection of the interest of shippers on matters affecting the shipment of imports and exports to and from Nigeria as well as liaising with appropriate arms of the government of the federation and other organisations in assessing the stability and adequacy of existing services and make appropriate recommendations.

He urged the board to maintain a harmonious working relationship with the management of the council, expressing confidence in the ability of the board members to deploy their expertise to promote prudence, transparency, accountability, equity and fairness in the discharge of their responsibilities, while also urging them to shun cor-ruption.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani said: “You have your roles to support the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, but you are not part of the day-to-day running of the council”At some later date, we will be having a retreat where your roles will be clearly spelt out. We are planning to do it with all our boards so that we avoid conflicts. It has become important for me to stress this at every board inauguration for agencies of the Ministry of Transportation to avoid stress.”

 

