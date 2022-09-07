Business

Transport minister laments low use of Onne Port

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo is worried over the low utilisation of Onne port despite its boundless potentials. He expressed government’s determination to reposition the port to maximise its huge potentials in export and import trades.

Sambo made a three-day facilities tour of Rivers Port to ascertain why they were not performing at maximum capacity. He said: “Part of the reason why I’m here is to look into why the Rivers Ports are not working. Whatever the challenges are, we will address them. I will discuss with stakeholders and we will come up with short term, medium term and long term plans on how to overcome those challenges and make the port productive.”

On the issue of the dilapidated access road to Onne Port, the minister assured that Sukuk IV would take care of that, adding that he would liaise with his counterpart, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, to see how it could be fast-tracked.

Also, the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello- Koko said that government was serious about the need to increase traffic at the eastern ports in order to decongest the Lagos ports.

He said: ”We are working with the Nigerian Navy to improve security on our waterways and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has deployed assets under the Deep Blue Project that would be working with the Nigerian Navy to improve security along the water ways

At the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) Nigeria, the Managing Director, Naved Zafa, said that the terminal had been upgraded and expanded its projects. He explained: “We have acquired sufficient cargo handling equipment at our terminal to improve the efficiency of the port.”

Zafa noted that the Nigeria Customs Service had just installed a new scanning machine at the port complex, which was acquired by the Federal Government and inaugurated by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd).

 

According to him, the scanner would facilitate trade, ensure security and drastically reduce the importation of illicit goods by unscrupulous persons, adding that it would reduce dwell time by promoting faster and easier treatment of cargoes.

 

