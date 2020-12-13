Transport owners task FG on N10bn COVID-19 palliative

…Canvass biased enforcement of protocol

Four months after the Federal Government approved N10 billion to help road transportation survive the crushing effects of COVID-19 pandemic, members of Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA) have appealed for an urgent disbursement of the fund in order to save their businesses from collapse.

They have also called for an immediate re-opening of the land borders closed by government about 15 months ago, even as they decried the unfair implementation of the COVID-19 protocol of 50 per cent seating capacity which is biased against their branded inter-state buses on various routes nationwide.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by PTONA at the end of a twoday (second) Annual General Meeting held recently at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos , which was anchored on the theme Road Transportation and the Future of Nigeria Economy.

The 2nd AGM had the representatives of the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemi Saraki; Minister State of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and many other personalities, as guests of honour Signed by the National President, Engr. Isaac Uhunmwagho, and the Secretary, Frank Nneji, PTONA appealed to the Inspector General of Police and the Chief of Army Staff to immediately remove all the numerous Police/Army checkpoints on the highways. Such roadblocks, the statement said, have tripled journey time on various routes, thereby making road transportation a nightmare.

The public transport owners stated that with experts in transportation as resource persons, over 120 members participating in the summit, and about 10 bus makers exhibiting their vehicles, the forum provided a veritable platform for deliberating on the burning issues confronting the sector and making recommendations.

The resolutions were distilled from the papers presented by the guest speakers, Dr John C.Isemede and Alban Igwe, and the interactive session that ensued thereafter. The communiqué included a call on government to:

“Reverse the closure of the nation’s land borders because the situation is adversely affecting our members’ businesses and cannot be sustained as a policy measure by the Federal Government.

The association calls on the Federal Government to deploy technology in checking the illegal activities of smugglers on the nations land borders.

“Stop the unfair policy in implementing the 50 per cent seating capacity on our members’ inter-state buses nationwide. This is because it is only our members’ branded inter-state buses that have been observing the social distancing safety protocols on board since the measure was introduced up till this moment.

Other unorganised inter-state buses, airline operators, schools and markets are now operating at full capacity without following the guidelines on social distancing.”

PTONA lamented that members were still reeling from the impact of COVID-19, stating that they are “panicking and agitating” that the N10 billion palliatives measure announced in August by the Minister of State. Ministry of Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, on behalf of the Federal Government, was yet to be disbursed to the transport owners.

