Transport policy to unlock blue economy potential

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that the much anticipated National Maritime Transport Policy (NMTP) will unlock the huge potential and vast opportunities in the nation’s blue economy.

The Managing Director of the authority, Hadiza Bala Usman, said that the policy would support local content development, create good value jobs and attract high impacting direct foreign investments within the context of the Federal Government’s economic growth and sustainability agenda. She said: “We look forward to a policy with clear standard operating procedures that will guide our various operations, and strengthened by critical legal frame work and legislation from the National Assembly.

“The policy should engender a competitive maritime domain with clear rules on institutional governance, service capacity and accountability.” The Assistant General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru, said in a statement that the managing director, who was one of the parastatal heads in attendance during the stakeholders’ validation workshop on National Transport Maritime Policy hosted by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, called for greater synergy and collaboration between the public and private sector stakeholders to advance the interest of the maritime industry in Nigeria. On the launched electronic call-up system for trucks by the authority, Bala-Usman said that the web application would control the movement of trucks in and out of the ports in an orderly and safe manner, on a first come, first serve basis.

She listed some of the benefits that will accrue to the sector and the country to include quick truck turnaround, reduction in port cost, transparent traffic management system and above all – a business friendly and globally competitive port system in Nigeria.

