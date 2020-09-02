Transport services critical to development – Perm Sec

The Permanent Secretary newly deployed to the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, has called for efficient and effective service delivery in the transportation sector, saying that it is critical to the socioeconomic development of the country.

She made the call yesterday during the handing over ceremony between her and the Acting Permanent Secretary, Dr. Husseini Adamu. She said: “The ministry has a critical role to play as the service we provide or fail to provide affects every Nigerian,” calling on all to cooperate in the realisation of the ministry’s mandate.Ajani, who was the permanent secretary, Service Policies and Strategy, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, before her recent posting, charged the directors to gear up for hard work.

She said it had become imperative for the management and staff of the Ministry of Transportation to think outside the box; to do things differently in order to achieve better results. On the issue of the digitalisation policy of the Federal Government, the permanent secretary encouraged the ministry to fully embrace the initiative, adding that doing so would enhance service delivery while emphasising on the need for all staff of the ministry to be computer literate. Earlier in his remarks, Acting Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Husseini Adamu, said the ministry looked forward to her assumption of duty as she would provide the direction needed to move her forward.

