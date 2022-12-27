Transport union leaders trade blame over bloody clash in Ogun

The clash between the transport unions in Ogun State seems to be escalating as the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has accused the Chairman of the Ogun State Park Management (OGSPAM), Akeem Bodunrin and his members of launching an attack against its Chairman, Akibu Titilayo, popularly known as “Efele”.

Members of the transport unions had last Tuesday engaged one another in a bloody clash at Itori Day, an annual festival organised by the Olu of Itori, Oba Fatai Akamo, an event which had the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun in attendance.

The clash left many leaders of the unions, including Akibu injured.

New Telegraph learnt that, Akibu, who barely escaped with gun shot injuries, is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Speaking to our correspondent on Tuesday, the Secretary of the RTEAN in Ogun State, Tiwalade Akingbade, alleged that members of the OGSPAM, led by their chairman, Akeem Bodunrin, popularly known as “Iyeru”, fired shots at the event, injuring many in the presence of the governor.

Reacting, Iyeru debunked all the allegations, saying the RTEAN members where only trying to be smart by being the first to address the press.

Speaking through his Vice Chairman, Jimoh Olatunbosun Ajagbe, Iyeru said the clash at Itori had nothing to do with him, saying he was never in possession of any gun, let alone shooting anybody.

According to him, the OGSPAM under his watch is in control of all parks and garages in Ogun already, wondering why he would be threatening to take over what already belongs to him.

