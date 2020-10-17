Transport union tasks Ikpeazu on deplorable state of roads

The deplorable condition of roads in Abia State especially the Aba axis of the Port Harcourt expressway has raised concerns within the rank of the Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Abia State branch, which has appealed to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, to urgently intervene to save lives and property lost daily on the road. NARTO blamed the bad portions on the road for several accidents that have claimed lives, caused incalculable damage to their vehicles, as well as loss of goods worth millions of naira. Chairman of NARTO in the State, Amobi Ohaeri, who made the appeal while addressing journalists in Umuahia, said the governor’s intervention would help save lives and make their operations and other road users easier.
