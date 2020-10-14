Business

Transportation, food to push inflation to 13.63%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

As analysts anticipate the release of the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) and inflation report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) tomorrow, Access Bank’s Economic Intelligence Unit has forecast that headline inflation for September 2020 will rise to 13.63 per cent from 13.22 per cent recorded in August 2020. In a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the Intelligence Unit said that the expected increase, which will mark the 13th consecutive month of ascending inflation, reflected the economic backlash from the ongoing pandemic. “Transportation and food prices rose mirroring the rise in energy prices and instability in the economy.

Given this pattern, we expect the CPI to settle at 339.3 points from 334.6 in the preceding month,” it added. Specifically, the unit said: “Upsurge in transportation cost, fuel prices and electricity tariffs played a major role in the price rise for the month, grappled with the friction in food supply shortages owing to the residual effects of the Covid-19.

“Prices of food and nonalcoholic beverages, the largest component in the consumption basket (with a weight of 51.8%) majorly retained an upward trend Household food items and increment rate in September were but not limited to; tomatoes (16.7% – 21%), onions (7.9%), chicken (7.7%), vegetable oil (12.7%) and cosmetics.”

It will be recalled that in his “Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session,” presentation for October 2020, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, predicted that inflation would maintain its upward trajectory and increase to 14 per cent for the month of September, from the 13.22 per cent recorded in August.

In fact, he said he also expected inflation to further rise to 15 per cent in October, adding that “inflation in 2020 could rise beyond the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) 14.5 per cent projection.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

eTransact forecasts N8.15bn revenue in Q4’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

eTranzact International Plc is targeting to achieve N8.15 billion revenue for the fourth quarter ending December 2020. The company in its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) also projected N7.59bn as cost of sales for the period. eTranzact is also targeting to rake in N39.32 million as profit before tax and […]
Business

AfCFTA: Prioritising infrastructure devt

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With the recent measures taken by the Federal Government to remove fuel subsidy and increase in electricity tariff to face the country’s infrastructural development, private sector operators are excited that the move would boost the country’s chances in Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. Taiwo Hassan reports For sometime now, members of the organised […]
Business

Lender emerges ‘best sub-custodian bank’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has won the Best-Custodian Bank Award in Nigeria for the ninth time. This was disclosed by Global Finance magazine, during the announcement of its selections for the 18th annual Best Sub-custodian Bank Awards in seven regions and more than 80 countries. The Global Finance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: