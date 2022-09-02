News

Transportation ministry seeks media’s support

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, yesterday appealed to journalists to play the role of partners in progress with the government on policies and programmes aimed at making life better for Nigerians. Adegoroye made the appeal in Abuja while receiving some officers of the Transport and Aviation Correspondents Association in his office. He said the Fourth Estate of the realm has a key and patriotic role to play in nation-building. He said the Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, and himself had enjoyed a reasonable level of support from the media since their assumption of office, adding that sustaining a such level of support would be of immense benefit to the Ministry.

Adegoroye said: “It is important for those of us in government to maintain a productive relationship with those of you in the media because of the crucial duties your profession has bestowed on you to perform. We must continue to be partners in progress for the good of our nation. “I do not make undue criticism of the media because I understand what journalists go through to do their job. I know the challenges you face daily and the sacrifices you make on the job and you must appreciate the dignity of your profession.

 

