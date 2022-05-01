Business

Transportation ministry tasks company on local content, youth employment

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, has urged the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL), to promote local content and youth employment.

 

Ajani, in a statement said this was in furtherance of the Federal Government’s policy on job creation. She said this when she led a senior Management team from the ministry to inspect the LADOL Free Trade Zone, Lagos, which is one of the nation’s critical infrastructure in the Maritime, Oil & Gas sectors.

 

Ajani, who was impressed by the level of infrastructural development, emphasised the need for the company and its partners to train and retain manpower to achieve local content consolidation.

 

The permanent secretary further urged LADOL to continually ensure its policies and practices sufficiently affected the host communities in a positive manner to engender peace and inclusiveness. Speaking earlier, the Managing Director, LADOL Free Trade Zone, Dr Amy Jadesinmi highlighted the diverse new business lines being developed by the Free Zone.

 

