Transportation: UK agency offers technical assistance to Ogun

A United Kingdom based development agency, Prosperity Fund, has expressed its readiness to offer technical assistance to Ogun State in its efforts at putting in place efficient and sustainable transportation system. This, according to the agency, would fast track the socio-economic development of the state. Speaking during the presentation of report by the Committee on Transportation, on Wednesday, at the Governor’s Office Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, Head, Prosperity Fund Nigeria, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Martha Bostock, said the fund would help the state build capacity in its transport department for sustainability.

“Future Cities in Nigeria will offer technical assistant to Ogun State. It is about helping to build capacity within the state government’s department like the Ministry of Transportation and other relevant agencies about what a good transport policy should include.

“I like to see the policy put in place with necessary legislative action. This policy would be used to advertise the state to attract more investments which I hope would help the state development and its continued transformation,” Bostock noted. Responding, Governor Dapo Abiodun, disclosed that the state was working towards providing an efficient and sustainable transportation system that will help in fast tracking the socio-economic development the state.

Like this: Like Loading...