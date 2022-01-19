Transporters, commercial drivers to pay N24,000 monthly as LASG harmonises levies collection

…as Lagos harmonises levies collection

NURTW levy excluded -Olu-Omo

Henceforth, transporters and other commercial drivers in Lagos are to pay N24,000 monthly levies as the state government yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with different transport stakeholders on the Consolidated Informal Transport sector levy.With the policy, every commercial driver and transport operator is expected to pay N800 daily as a harmonised levy for all government dues rather than the many levies collected by different agencies at motor parks across the state. But the fees usually collected by the touts on behalf of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) are not included in the daily levy imposed by the government.

The new policy is expected to kickoff on February 1, 2022. Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo disclosed this at a joint news briefing at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa with the Ministry of Transportation, Waste Management Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, NURTW and Road Transport Employers Association (RTEA). Speaking at the signing ceremony, held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre Ikeja, Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo, said the benefits of the levy included harmonizing the collection process by putting a structure in place; reducing multiple taxes, dues and levies to all agents of state and local governments.

