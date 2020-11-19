Transporters to protest highway abduction, robbery

Transport operators with headquarters in Onitsha, Anambra State have lamented increasing cases of kidnapping and robbery attacks along major highways in the country, especially Lagos, Abuja and parts of the North routes.

The operators, including luxury buses, commuter buses and the executive Siena buses had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike targeted at crippling the transport sector unless the insecurity on the highways was addressed. Operators conveying passengers from Onitsha to various locations with loading terminals in Enugu, Aba and Port Harcourt, however, lamented that travelling had become increasingly riskier owing to the security challenges. Addressing newsmen yesterday, Manager God’s Will Transport, Emenike Okafor noted that incidences of daylight armed robbery and abduction of passengers along the highways increased after the #EndSARS protests.

He said: “In the last two weeks, there have been recorded cases of robbery and abduction of passengers involving Sienna and Hummer buses with about six passengers kidnapped in the mentioned areas.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to activate his rapid response mechanism and the establishment of a joint patrol team involving the army, Police and the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps in the affected areas. “No responsible citizen no matter how highly provoked would engage in burning, looting and attack on the police institution saddled with the task of protecting the citizens. “We want the police to go back fully to their duty posts with renewed vigour and zeal. Let the government motivate them by improving their welfare packages and ensure that those casualties already recorded receive adequate compensation.”

Like this: Like Loading...