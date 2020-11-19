News

Transporters to protest highway abduction, robbery

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFOR Comment(0)

Transport operators with headquarters in Onitsha, Anambra State have lamented increasing cases of kidnapping and robbery attacks along major highways in the country, especially Lagos, Abuja and parts of the North routes.

The operators, including luxury buses, commuter buses and the executive Siena buses had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike targeted at crippling the transport sector unless the insecurity on the highways was addressed. Operators conveying passengers from Onitsha to various locations with loading terminals in Enugu, Aba and Port Harcourt, however, lamented that travelling had become increasingly riskier owing to the security challenges. Addressing newsmen yesterday, Manager God’s Will Transport, Emenike Okafor noted that incidences of daylight armed robbery and abduction of passengers along the highways increased after the #EndSARS protests.

He said: “In the last two weeks, there have been recorded cases of robbery and abduction of passengers involving Sienna and Hummer buses with about six passengers kidnapped in the mentioned areas.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to activate his rapid response mechanism and the establishment of a joint patrol team involving the army, Police and the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps in the affected areas. “No responsible citizen no matter how highly provoked would engage in burning, looting and attack on the police institution saddled with the task of protecting the citizens. “We want the police to go back fully to their duty posts with renewed vigour and zeal. Let the government motivate them by improving their welfare packages and ensure that those casualties already recorded receive adequate compensation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu delivers protesters’ communique to Buhari

Posted on Author Miritala Ayinla

A few hours after his promise, the Lagos Sate Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has handed over a communiqué issued by the youths demanding end to police brutality and extra-judicial killings. The governor had met with the protesters on Tuesday morning, at the blocked entrance of State House of Assembly Complex, in which the aggrieved youths gave […]
News

Flooding: Ebonyi SEMA urges residents in prone communities to relocate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ebonyi Emergency Management Agency (EB-SEMA) has advised residents in the prone communities to relocate to safe locations in order to avoid heavy casualties. The Executive Secretary of EB-SEMA, Mr Ken Oziomaeze, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abakaliki, that the relocation became necessary due to the 2020 rainfall prediction by the […]
News

Makinde visits Ibadan model school, faults structural defects

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde yesterday paid an unscheduled assessment visit to Oba Akinbiyi High School, Oremeji, Ibadan, to physically assess structural challenges bedeviling educational activities in the school.   The governor was accompanied by Commissioner for Education, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, of ficials of the Ministry, the Auditor-General and officials of the Ministry of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: