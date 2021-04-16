Traumatised parents cry out over missing daughter

…accuse Edo Police Command, DCP of compromise

Distraught parents, Mr. Kingsley Obasuyi and his wife, Shade Obasuyi, have cried out over the disappearance of their 11-year-old daughter. The Obasuyis also accused the police in Edo State of frustrating efforts to find their daughter, Victory. They called on the Acting Inspector- General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to instruct the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of Investigations, Polycarp Dibia, to stop truncating justice and ensure that Victory is found.

The mother, Shade, said Victory went missing after a stranger, later identified simply as Madam Sweet, took the girl and other children to Ikpoba River. Everyone returned home, but not Victory. The incident, which occurred on January 4, 2021, has left the couple traumatised and reeling in shock.

The couple has four children, but Victory, a primary five pupil of Virginia Primary School, Benin, was the only girl among them. The Obasuyis, who expressed disappointment over the behaviour of policemen at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), said all they wanted was to locate their missing daughter. According to them, to achieve that, they ran to the police, but the police have “been playing a cat and mouse game” with them.

Shade said: “Before, when you wanted justice, you ran to the police, but now, I don’t understand anymore. We went to SCIID; they destroyed my husband’s phone and threatened him. We then ran to the AIG, but the DC turned everything upside. We don’t know what to do anymore.” Shade explained that on that fateful January 4, between 9am and 10am, she noticed Victory was nowhere to be seen.

She, however, knew that Victory used to go to her neighbour’s house, Sandra Iyore Asemota, to play with their daughters. Shade narrated: “Victory is our only daughter, so most times she would head to the house of our neighbour, Sandra, to play with her girls, Rachel and Precious. My husband and I were sitting outside when I saw Sandra come out; she was going to buy something.

I asked her if Victory was with her girls, but I noticed she was frowning. She told me that Victory and her children went out with her friend, who we later got to know as Madam Sweet, to greet another of their friends within the community. “I didn’t like that. Nobody told me they were taking my daughter out. When I started questioning Sandra about the woman, I noticed she was frowning. My husband urged me to let her be, that maybe Sandra didn’t really know where they went.

While returning from where she went to buy a can malt, Sandra stopped and explained to us that she was frowning because her legs were hurting her.” Shade said that less than 30 minutes after her encounter with Sandra, her nine-year-old son, Great, ran to where she and her husband sat, to tell them that he overheard Sweet and Sandra discussing that Victory fell into a river. She said: “They didn’t even come to tell us, we had to hear it from my son. I screamed and ran towards the direction of the river, I saw Sandra running towards us and we all ran to the river. Sandra’s husband joined in the search.

People around the river admitted seeing Sweet with children heading to the river and also saw her returning. They said she didn’t look troubled and didn’t act like someone who had just lost someone’s child. We left the river and went to Sandra’s place to confront Sweet. But her explanations didn’t make sense. She was just talking, but she was not making sense.

“She initially denied going to the river, but later claimed she saw a child being swept away by the river and that she screamed. But people in the area insisted they didn’t hear screaming.” Shade said she was told that the children joined Madam Sweet to the river to fetch water meant to do spiritual works for her sister in Italy. She added: “In fact, at the river, we saw a fisherman in a canoe. We begged him to help us look for the girl, and he replied that we should ask Madam Sweet what she did with the girl. He said that when he asked the woman what was being carried by water; she said it was a big fish.” Shade refused to accept that Victory drowned.

She alleged the girl might have been used for ritual purposes. On his part, Kingsley said Sandra claimed that Victory went with Sweet to visit someone at Ikpoba. He said: “She didn’t tell us that Sweet and the children went to the river. When my wife was quarrelling with Sandra for not telling us before allowing Victory to out with Sweet, a total stranger, I pleaded with my wife to allow her to be. Right now, I think everyone is deceiving us. This stranger took our daughter out to a river without asking for our permission.

They later came to tell us that my daughter drowned. I had to involve the police. The woman and others were arrested.” Determined to know what happened to their little girl, Kingsley went to lodge a complaint at the nearest police station. He then asked that the case be transferred to the SCIID, demanding a thorough probe. Although he wanted answers to many burning questions, he, however, got the shock of his life at the SCIID. True, the case was duly transferred to SCIID, but it landed in the office and on the desk of a police officer, who allegedly turned out to be friends with Sweet’s husband, Julius.

Kingsley added: “It was at the SCIID, where I thought investigations would be thorough and the truth uncovered, that everything fell apart. The case file landed at a section headed by Julius’s friend. For reasons I could not fathom, the police officer, Inspector Victor Edohen, was hostile to us and even threatened to throw me into prison. He collected my android phone and smashed it on the ground. When I realised I wouldn’t get justice there, I petitioned the Assistant- Inspector of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 5, Benin and the case was transferred.

One Inspector Emeka was the Investigating Police Officer (IPO).” Kingsley said that at Zone 5, everything appeared to be going well as the policemen took out time to go to the river to look around. They then asked both parties to come on February 5th for an interview. On the fateful day, while they were being interviewed, it was suddenly noticed that Julius and his children were no longer on ground. When Sweet was asked their whereabouts, she claimed Julius took the children to answer the call of nature. “Nobody knew that Julius had gone to the office of the DC to tell him that his daughter’s statement was taken through duress. He told the DC that Emeka used threat to obtain a statement from his daughter, Christabel.

I suspected Julius was agitated because there were facts in the child’s statement. We went to the DC Polycarp’s office, where the DC brought out the girl’s statement and tore it in our presence. He then stopped the interview indefinitely.

Since then, neither my wife nor I had been invited for the interview,” said Kingsley. He continued: “I’m pleading with the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and the Inspector General of Police, to please intervene. They should tell me what happened to my 11-year-old daughter. Shade said: “In fact, we are the complainants, yet DC Polycarp gave seats to Julius, Sweet and their children and made us stand. They also presented Julius with malt drinks. The DC didn’t bother to ask for the mother or father of the missing girl.

He didn’t ask us anything, rather he asked Julius if he was okay with his tearing the statement and Julius said yes. The DC didn’t interview us and then he asked us to go.” When our reporter went to the house of the Asemotas, it was deserted.

However, Mr. Asemota, when reached on the phone, claimed that he and his family had to flee after Kingsley brought thugs to his house. He said: “Before you begin to say anything, go to my house and see what that man did to my house. He brought thugs, destroyed my house and chased my tenants away. Today, I’m living in a rented apartment and my wife is not here with me.

I don’t know where Madam Sweet is and I don’t have her phone number.” The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Zone 5, DSP Tijani Momoh, said that the allegation that police compromised after collecting money from the suspects was untrue. Momoh said the matter was first reported at the Edo State Police Command, before someone petitioned the office of the AIG. The PPRO added that the matter had been properly investigated and since it was a murder case, the AIG had advised that it should be returned to the Edo State Police Command. He said: “I can assure you that the police are the same everywhere. A thorough investigation will be carried out.”

