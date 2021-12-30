Traumatised, violated, child brides helpless under Nigerian laws (2)

JULIANA FRANCIS in this concluding part probes experts’ views and laws in Nigeria on child marriage

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Esther Child Rights Foundation, Esther Ogwu, recalled handling a case of child marriage in Lagos. The marriage took place in Enugu State, but the 12-year-old bride was brought to Lagos by her 45-year-old husband.

The girl, an orphan, was given out in marriage by her grandfather, who had also earlier given out her 15-year-old sister in marriage. Ogwu’s organisation got involved after police called that the child needed shelter.

She said: “What happened was that after arrival in Lagos, the ‘husband’ wanted to have intercourse with her, so she ran out of the house. She was roaming the streets when a Good Samaritan saw her and took her to the police station.

The ‘husband’ complained that he spent N250,000 in marrying her.” Eradicating child marriage Ogwu said eradicating child marriage should begin from the home front, with parents playing vital roles.

“Teenage pregnancies lead to child marriages. Everyone should be interested in checking it because the community is connected to the child. Let’s do something before calling on the government. It is tragic that these days, children between ages 11, 12 and 16 have started dating. These sorts of marriages lead to sadness and death. We’re defying it and we shall continue to do so,” she said.

The Country Director, Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASF), also known as Lawyers Without Borders, Mrs. Angela Uwandu, lamented that enough attention is not given to the issue of child marriages in Nigeria. She said that this is despite available information and statistics on the negative effects of this practice on the development and wellbeing of the child brides and the society. She said: “According to a report by UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in 2018,

Nigeria, as the most populous country in the West African region, has the highest number of child brides in the region, with an estimated number of 22 million child brides. This figure should urge us as a nation towards an emergency action to end the practice of child marriage.”

Uwandu said religious, economic and cultural practices contribute to child marriage.

“Some girls are married off early for economic gains to their families, a practice fuelled by poverty. Lack of education contributes to a perpetual cycle of poverty for the child brides and their families,” she said.

She further noted that girls who go to school are “less likely to marry early, and are better equipped to make informed choices about their bodies, space their children and have a career.”

Other negative effects of child marriage Uwandu said child marriage leads to “children giving birth to children; a situation that has dire health consequences for both young mother and child.”

“Going through the process of childbearing exposes child brides to health risks of Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) and Recto Vaginal Fistula (RVF). “Child marriage has also been linked to malnutrition.

It exposes a child bride to extreme forms of violence against children (VAC) including sexual violence, domestic violence and others,” she said.

Uwandu said child marriage has also led some child brides into conflict with the law as “we saw in the case of Maimuna Abdulmumini, who was sentenced to death in Nigeria, a violation of international human rights principles, for allegedly killing her husband at the age of 13.

Maimuna’s case was handled by Avocats Sans Frontières France at the ECOWAS Court.” Uwandu argued that domestication of the Child Rights Acts by all states in Nigeria is important to establish a uniform legal age for marriage.

The implementation of the UBEC Act is also important, she said, to ensure access to quality education for all young children with a special focus on girls.

This should be followed by deliberate girl empowerment initiatives encouraging literacy, skill acquisition and economic empowerment of the girl-child, she said. “Finally, there is need for change in social and cultural practices and lots of sensitisation campaigns are required targeting religious and community leaders, including women groups and children, especially young girls,”

Mrs. Uwandu added. Child’s Rights Act: Sharp teeth, no bite A researcher at the University of Michigan, Tim Braimah, also called on all state governments to domesticate the Child Rights Act for it to be efficient across the country.

Although the majority of states in Nigeria have domesticated the law, about a dozen states are yet to do so. Mrs. Salem Ogunlowo, a therapist who treats individuals who have mental health concerns, said a person, who is under 18 years, is supposed to be protected.

But when a girl-child is married off early, she said, her rights as a human being have been violated. Ogunlowo said that the child may be physically mature but emotionally and cognitively, she is still immature.

“Her self-worth, dignity, innocence and protection have been lost or taken away. These sorts of children are emotionally damaged, marginalised and victimised. They become tools and property in the hands of their captors. They are not treated as human beings, but as property, therefore, exposed to harmful practices and constantly abused.

“Such children will live under constant fear, confusion, anger, anxieties, and will be traumatised and depressed. It’s also a vicious circle; these abused children or brides give birth to children who end up being abusive.”

Ogunlowo explained that such a child bride, if she has the opportunity to kill, will not hesitate to do so, probably to regain freedom and dignity.

“They end up blaming parents and the system who were supposed to protect them,” she added. ‘Child marriage is a crime’ A Child Rights lawyer, Mr. Sunday Oniyide, said that child marriage is a crime.

“The child is a victim. Just because you are a parent, it doesn’t give you the right to marry her off.” Oniyide said that it is terrible that such marriages are still ongoing, with people witnessing it not saying anything.

He said that the battle against child marriages should not be left to the government alone.

Good laws, poor enforcement On his part, Mr. Omejalile said Nigeria has great laws, but nobody is enforcing the laws. “Take these child marriages for instance, how many people have been convicted? Nigeria is good at promulgating laws, but who enforces these laws?

Also, parents and guardians need to be educated. The community members, who are gatekeepers, are supposed to speak out. Even the media is underreporting the matter.

The campaign should be taken to schools,” he said. Support for this story was provided by the Media and Gender Project of Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism #CREATESAFESPACES

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...