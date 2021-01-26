Travails of Nigerians at NIN enrolment centres

The ongoing mass enrolment for the National Identity Number (NIN) has become a big challenge to many Nigerians as they face endless queues and often times, extortions at the centres. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Since the Federal Government declared that after December 30, 2020, all Subscriber Identity Module (SIMs) that were not registered with NIN on the network of telecommunications companies would be blocked, millions of Nigerians have been in a frenzy to escape the danger of being caught on the wrong side.

However, following public outcry against the short notice, it was later extended . This meant three weeks’ extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2021, while subscribers without NIN were given a six-week extension from December 30, 2020, to February 9, 2021.

The penalty attached to this non registration has prompted a good number of Nigerians to abandon every other engagement to be at the enrollment centres for days in order to obtain their NIN. Sadly, there have been reported incidents where enrollees were asked to pay some fees to facilitate an otherwise free process.

This extortion is usually done while enrollees are about to obtain the forms. While some persons are fine with it, others lament that the extortion is too much on them coupled with the stress of leaving their homes early and returning late every day. Ikechukwu John, a young man in his late 30s, was sighted at the Medina Mosque Enrollment Centre, Kurudu, while trying to be enrolled. John said he had spent three days off work, trying to be enrolled but without success.

“I have been here for three days, I came to Kurudu all the way form Masaka, to enroll for the NIN. I paid N500 to get the form but I have not been captured. I was here till about 8.00pm yesterday but we were only given numbers and asked to come back today.

This thing is not easy with me because I am an apprentice. As such, I had to lie to my boss that I am not feeling fine; reason I came to where they don’t know me to do the enrollment,” he said.

Cecilia Odeh, an elderly woman, said she has had a rough experience trying to register. “I generated the form from another centre free but because of the crowd there, I came to this centre since it has less crowd. But on getting here, they said they are not working with that form; that I have to buy their own form at the rate of N500,” she said. A 10-old boy at the enrollment centre who simply identified himself as Abdul said “I did not go to school today because I wanted to register for NIN. My mother said I should come and do it,” he said.

Mrs Okorocha, who is an ulcer patient, said God just resurrected her from her ailment and she has to be out to get her NIN before it becomes too late.

“I understand nothing is free in this country. I don’t mind paying whatever I’m asked to pay provided I will be attended to expressly because I was discharged from the hospital yesterday owing to ulcer. I feel severe pain now but I just wish to be attended to before I go home.

“I’m at the verge of losing my job. I work as a cook in a restaurant. I have not been to work for days. My madam has been calling me to come to work or forget it but I have not been attended too and I will not be permitted to take off days again” says Charity Augustine. Njoku Ogochukwu, Managing Director, Corporate Intelligence Software Technologies Limited, a data capturing agent working under File Solution, said the rush being experienced at enrolment centres was because people were not interested in getting registered for the national identity card all along.

“When government came up with a good idea that if you are not captured and you don’t have (NIN) your line will be blocked that is why you now see an average business man who is reluctant in having NIN became so interested in having it because he wouldn’t want to be blocked and that is why you are seeing this crowd. “If government didn’t attach a penalty to it, people wouldn’t have responded.

The government gave a timeframe for every Nigerians to be registered, we know we cannot meet up but if government did not come up with bigger penalty, people will not turn up and that reluctance will come up again. Secondly, if government can expatiate more on the need for people to be registered, taking examples from what is happening in other countries otherwise Nigerians will not take the need to be registered seriously,” he said.

Speaking on the level of response, Njoku noted that he has capable hands in his centre and that has helped in getting huge number of persons registered. “My centre have capable hands. If only I have fund, I will have over ten units here because this is just one unit and that is not enough because crowd gathers daily.

We start as early as 5:30 am and we beg people to allow us close at 8. 00pm. We have crowd, people are really coming out to be registered. The level of response is over 100% as compared to what it used to be,” he said.

Njoku highlighted some of the challenges they faced as lack of funding from the government. “The government promised to give us working capital; the logistics is entirely on me and the working capital is heavy for one to do this thing and do it successfully, you can’t engage two or three persons, you must get at least six persons to work with you and we are paying the people we engaged as well feed them because they leave their house early enough.

“The government asked us to open account with NISR but we still haven’t gotten anything from them. I’m borrowing to keep the project on.

The truth is, we are helping NIMC because this is supposed to be their job but they hang it in a way that we are getting frustrated. So far, I have been funding the project although they promised to pay us later based on what we captured. “The whole process started in 2019 and they did not tell us that it is going to be a self-funded project. Otherwise, we would have prepared for it.

The worst of it all is that banks are not friendly; I have been to several banks to borrow me money to fund government job but it is obvious they don’t give if you don’t have connection. I am enjoying doing the exercise and I would want it to go on if I have fund,” he said.

Njoku advised that Nigerians should come out and get themselves registered and get their NIN because he perceives it’s going to restrict people from achieving some things in future and by then, it might be too late to get it done.

