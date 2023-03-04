Travel agencies seek intervention of FCCPC over ticket fares hike by foreign carriers

As Nigerian travelling public continues to groan under the increasing ticket fares hike by foreign airlines operating into the country, the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), which has cried out over what its described as the exploitation of Nigerians and destablisation of the nation’s economic by the foreign airlines, has taken its fight to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). This is coming weeks after the intervention of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) failed to yield expected results and assuage the agitations of NANTA, which is the umbrella of registered travel agencies operating in the country. The National President of the body, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye over the week led some members of her executives to the Abuja headquarters of FCCPC where they met with the head of the body to lodge their complaint, seeking the quick intervention and guidance of the federal agency over the matter. Addressing the FCCPC team led by its Executive Vice chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, NANTA President disclosed that the association is committed to protecting its members and their businesses as well as the Nigerian travelling public from any form of exploitation and unfair practice from any quarter, hence the visit to the FCCPC for guidance and solutions to addressing the unfair ticket fare pricing in Nigeria.
