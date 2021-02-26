Travel agent gets N450,000 fine for misappropriating N10m

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, yesterday sentenced a travel agent, Babawale Ponle, to two years’ imprisonment for misappropriating N10 million worth of airline tickets. However, the court, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, gave the convict an option of N450,000 fine. Ponle, who is the Managing Director of Travel Doctor Limited, was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with a four-count charge of stealing and issuing dishonoured cheques The EFCC lead prosecutor, Mr. Samuel Daji, said between March and December 2012, Ponle misappropriated N10 million worth of airline tickets. The EFCC had alleged that the tickets were given to him on credit by a travel company, Sound Travel Services Limited. However, during trial, the defendant claimed in his defence that he sold the tickets to IRS Airlines on credit. The anti-graft agency also accused him of issuing two dud cheques to Sound Travel Services Ltd in the sum of N3 million and N7 million respectively.
