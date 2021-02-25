Travel agent jailed 2 years over misappropriation of N10m airline tickets

A travel agent, Babawale Ponle was Thursday sentenced to two years in prison by an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for misappropriating N10 million worth of airline tickets.

Ponle, who is the Managing Director of Travel Doctor Ltd, was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with four counts of stealing and issuing of dishonoured cheques.

According to Mr Samuel Daji, the lead EFCC prosecutor, Ponle between March to December 2012, misappropriated N10 million worth of airline tickets.

The EFCC had alleged that the tickets which were given to him on credit by a travel company, Sound Travel Services Ltd.

While the defendant had, however, claimed in his defence during the trial that the tickets were sold by him to IRS Airlines on credit.

The anti-graft agency also accused him of issuing two dud cheques to Sound Travel Services Ltd in the sum of N3 million and N7 million respectively.

