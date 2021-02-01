Business

Travel agents in disarray over UAE ban on transit passengers to Dubai

*Action puts pressure on travellers – NANTA President

President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs Susan Akporiaye had said her group is disturbed by the latest COVID-19 protocols from the Dubai Airport Authority, requesting that Nigerian passengers undergo a rapid response virus antigen test before departure to Dubai.

She also expressed shock at the insistence that Nigerians bound to Dubai must fly only Emirates Airlines, foreclosing and boxing out transit routes’ opportunities into Dubai from other carriers.

“We are studying the situation and consulting widely as the new travel restrictions may put additional financial pressures on Nigerian passengers and also create a monopolistic hold on the route. Indeed, we don’t know what is going on in the minds of other countries and their airlines, a situation that may  trigger off retaliatory actions,” the NANTA president explained.

She further stated that the Dubai authorities should have shown its open hands in the  effort to check the COVID-19 pandemic by requesting other carriers and their home governments  to set up rapid response antigen test at their various airports to enable passengers on transit  to undergo tests before flying into Dubai.

