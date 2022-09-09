Travel agents protest as CBN bars foreign airlines from parallel market

The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) has accused foreign carriers of exploiting Nigerians. This is despite the Federal Government releasing to the airlines $265 million out of their $465 million trapped funds. NANTA’s accusation is coming as the Central of Nigeria (CBN) bars international airlines from patronizing the parallel market for foreign exchange to repatriate their funds. Addressing a press briefing yesterday in Lagos, the group raised the alarm of the possibility of three million job losses following the cut in travel by carriers and some the airline threatening to leave Nigeria.

NANTA said some of the foreign airlines are shutting down some of their offices as many Nigerians cannot travel because of the high fares The President, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, stated that the airlines withdrew lower inventories across the board, selling at the highest possible openings as a way to cushion their funds being trapped. She said: “As usual with them, their response which we could describe as ‘High Fare pandemic’, is solely targeted at Nigeria and Nigerians, and cannot be seen in Africa even in countries where they also have their funds being trapped in Nigeria.”

Akporiaye described the airlines’ decisions to hike fares as unacceptable, exploitative and hostile to the survival of Nigeria’s aviation downstream sector, calling for sanity. The President said: “It is sad that Nigerians have to buy tickets to the tune of three to four million airs and be charged as high as one million to change travel dates even on tickets bought before this trouble began.” According to her, prior to the removal of the low inventory charges, a hitherto N300,000 fare has moved to N1.5 million. She said: “In between these strangulating circumstances, the airlines withdrew lower inventories across the board, selling at the highest possible openings as a way to cushion their funds from being trapped.

As usual with them, their response which we could describe as a ‘High Fare pandemic’, is solely targeted at Nigeria and Nigerians, and cannot be seen in Africa even in countries where they also have their funds being trapped in Nigeria.” Akporiaye said many of the carriers are yet to get 50 percent of their total funds released by the CBN, adding that only 25 percent of the entire sum had been released to the carrier with a huge backlog making it extremely impossible for them to open the lower fare inventories.

However, she absolved the airlines of complicity in the whole saga of high fares, admitting that Nigeria violated all known Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) allowing foreign carriers to quickly repatriate their funds out of the country as quickly as possible, stressing that the country does not have the moral right to blame the carriers for some of their actions. The President said the problems of high fares by Nigerians would have been slightly reduced if the country had a national carrier to show a modicum of reciprocity with the foreign airlines but lamented that the indigenous carriers are small and lack the capacity to offer great services on the routes.

