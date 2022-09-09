News Top Stories

Travel agents protest as CBN bars foreign airlines from parallel market

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) has accused foreign carriers of exploiting Nigerians. This is despite the Federal Government releasing to the airlines $265 million out of their $465 million trapped funds. NANTA’s accusation is coming as the Central of Nigeria (CBN) bars international airlines from patronizing the parallel market for foreign exchange to repatriate their funds. Addressing a press briefing yesterday in Lagos, the group raised the alarm of the possibility of three million job losses following the cut in travel by carriers and some the airline threatening to leave Nigeria.

NANTA said some of the foreign airlines are shutting down some of their offices as many Nigerians cannot travel because of the high fares The President, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, stated that the airlines withdrew lower inventories across the board, selling at the highest possible openings as a way to cushion their funds being trapped. She said: “As usual with them, their response which we could describe as ‘High Fare pandemic’, is solely targeted at Nigeria and Nigerians, and cannot be seen in Africa even in countries where they also have their funds being trapped in Nigeria.”

Akporiaye described the airlines’ decisions to hike fares as unacceptable, exploitative and hostile to the survival of Nigeria’s aviation downstream sector, calling for sanity. The President said: “It is sad that Nigerians have to buy tickets to the tune of three to four million airs and be charged as high as one million to change travel dates even on tickets bought before this trouble began.” According to her, prior to the removal of the low inventory charges, a hitherto N300,000 fare has moved to N1.5 million. She said: “In between these strangulating circumstances, the airlines withdrew lower inventories across the board, selling at the highest possible openings as a way to cushion their funds from being trapped.

As usual with them, their response which we could describe as a ‘High Fare pandemic’, is solely targeted at Nigeria and Nigerians, and cannot be seen in Africa even in countries where they also have their funds being trapped in Nigeria.” Akporiaye said many of the carriers are yet to get 50 percent of their total funds released by the CBN, adding that only 25 percent of the entire sum had been released to the carrier with a huge backlog making it extremely impossible for them to open the lower fare inventories.

However, she absolved the airlines of complicity in the whole saga of high fares, admitting that Nigeria violated all known Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) allowing foreign carriers to quickly repatriate their funds out of the country as quickly as possible, stressing that the country does not have the moral right to blame the carriers for some of their actions. The President said the problems of high fares by Nigerians would have been slightly reduced if the country had a national carrier to show a modicum of reciprocity with the foreign airlines but lamented that the indigenous carriers are small and lack the capacity to offer great services on the routes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Net-zero emissions to cost $1.6trn annually by 2030, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the world will require over $1.6 trillion annually for net-zero emissions by 2030. Osinbajon spoke at a virtual conference themed: ‘Climate, Conflict, and Demography in Africa’ jointly hosted by the International Crisis Group, Royal African Society and African Confidential on Tuesday. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, […]
News

Anambra philanthropist, Iyke, celebrates birthday in style

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Anambra State born philanthropist, Ambassador Mmerigwo Henry Iyke, has celebrated. The foremost Uli born humanitarian marked his birthday yesterday (November 4). The businessman and philanthropist per excellence whose extraordinary gestures have helped lift many families out of poverty said he wishes to thank God for adding another year to his life. Onwa na ala Uli […]
News

PIB: Lawan constitutes 7-man Conference Committee

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, set up a seven-member Conference Committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to meet with the House of Representatives and produce the final copy of the document. Lawan constituted the Committee during plenary session, to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives, to harmonize areas […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica