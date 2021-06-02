Travel ban: Stop inflaming passion through incendiary comments –Ohanaeze warns ACF

Warns group to stop inflaming passions through incendiary comments

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed dismay over the decision of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to impose a travel ban on the South Eastern part of the country for Northerners. Ohanaeze said ACF should have imposed such a travel ban on the entire North by other Nigerians considering the fact that the entire Northern region had witnessed and still witnessing the worst form of terrorism, banditry and near ethnic cleansing being perpetrated by killer herdsmen.

Ohanaeze was reacting to a statement credited to Chief Audu Ogbe, Chairman of ACF, asking the Northerners to be cautious of travels to the South East of Nigeria following the recent assassination of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, in Owerri, the Imo State capital over the weekend.

But in a statement released to journalists in Enugu on Tuesday by Chief Alex Ogbonnia, Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the group said it was doubtful if Chief Audu Ogbe, a man who it said, has gained the respect of many as a detribalized northern patriot, could issue such a “sinister” press release. Ohanaeze reiterated that the gruesome assassination of Gulak was very painful to all and has been condemned in very strong terms by Governor Hope Uzodinma, people of Imo State and indeed all the leaders of thought in Igbo land, including Ohanaeze. The statement also commended the Chairman, Northern Governors Forum and the Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, who the group said admonished that ‘the awful incident should be treated as a criminal act’, warning that politicization of issues surrounding the death of Gulak could lead to further violence in Nigeria.

The apex Igbo body conceded that for over a month, the South East which has been variously described as the most peaceful geopolitical zone in Nigeria was facing sophisticated security challenges but nevertheless should not be isolated from the security challenges facing the other parts of the country. “In today’s newspapers, it is reported that over 200 school children were abducted in Niger State; the North Central, Benue State in particular, has turned into a killing field; Katsina State in the North West is noted for banditry; the Boko Haram insurgency has engaged the North East for years; etc. One wonders why the ACF should single out the South East as a nogo- area for the Northerners.

“In the above mentioned flash points, the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, unknown gun men, Fulani herdsmen, etc, have not shown discretion in their attacks. “The admonition by Lalong that the death of Gulak should not be politicized is therefore a tribute to leadership quality.

“The reference by Chief Ogbe to ‘the killings of northern leaders in 1966 that triggered the events that led to a civil war that cost the country thousands of lives and an untold sufferings to millions of innocent people’ is to say the least very inflammatory, incendiary, unreflective and unguarded. “It should be noted that Igbos have suffered immeasurably in the current Nigerian dilemma. In Nimbo community of Enugu State, at about 5:15 am on April 25, 2016, the armed herdsmen numbering over 500 struck, killing 54 people. The Governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his maturity, pleaded with the indigenes to accept the incident as an act of God. “This is the reality of today Nigeria but in all these, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Igbo leaders have called for restraint and warned against reprisal attacks,” he stated.

The Ohanaeze spokesperson said that it cannot be denied of the Igbo that they are the most outreaching and adaptable, as well as the most hospitable ethnic group with insurable interests in all parts of Nigeria. He insisted that the Igbo’s large heart and magnanimity has variously been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

