TRAVEL BEATS: FTAN pledges support to NIHOTOUR DG, Kangiwa

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has declared its support for the newly appointed Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, this is even as it implored him to stay focused and dedicated to achieving his mandate, saying that the institute deserves a leader of his clout and experience as former career civil servant and tourism professional.

The pledge was given by the President of the federation, Alhaji Saleh Rabo when he led some members of his executive and stakeholders on a formal courtesy and solidarity visit to Kangiwa.

A former public officer with stint in tourism and member of FTAN and former vice president of North West zone, Kangiwa was appointed last month by the President Muhammadu Buhari to the training institute.

Rabo commended him on his appointment, saying that as a key player in the tourism sector at various times and in different capacities; both in the past and present, Kangiwa was most deserving of the appointment, noting that he has no doubt in his ability to deliver on the core mandate of NIHOTOUR.

Also speaking during the visit, the President of the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigerian (ITPN), Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, emphasised the importance of training and retraining in the development and promotion tourism, adding that the responsibility for this lies solely on NIHOTOUR as the nation’s apex tourism and hospitality training agency.

Odusanwo tasked Kangiwa, who is also a fellow of ITPN, to ensure high quality training of personnel in conformity with international standards so as to achieve better service delivery in the sector in line with global best practice.

While on his part, the President of the Hotel Owners Forum of Abuja (HOFA), Chief Chike Ezeudeh, promised to mobilise members of HOFA to embrace the culture of training of their personnel and employing the services of NIHOTOUR in this regard, saying that this will boost professional service delivery in hospitality outfits in Abuja.

Other members of FTAN who spoke at the occasion include the President of the Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN), Mr. Samson Aturu and the Vice President of FTAN, South West Zone, Otunba Ayo Olumuko, both of whom extolled the virtues of Kangiwa as a trusted and avid tourism professional who will make the stakeholders proud by putting in his very best to actualise the core mandate of the institute for the greater and general good of the sector in particular, and the country at large.

In his response, Kangiwa expressed his delight with the visit, promising to justify the confidence of the government and the stakeholders in the discharge of his responsibilities.

He noted that training and professional enhancement and competence are key to the success of a vibrant tourism, adding that NIHOTOUR under his watch is poised to ensure quality training for all cadres of professionals in the sector and urged stakeholders particularly in the organized private sector to patronize courses and programs offered by the Institute for training and upgrade of professional practice and competence of their staff.

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) is the umbrella body of all tourism associations in Nigeria with a membership of 23 associations operating in the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria tourism.

Like this: Like Loading...