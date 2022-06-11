Travel Essentials to host Connecting Africa Businesses 2022 pre-tour session on June 20

As global tourism and business continue to rebuild and expand following the contractions occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, with Nigerian businesses plugging into opportunities, especially within the Africa block, Travel Essentials Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading tourism outfits, is creating a veritable platform for the exploration of opportunities within the West Africa region. As part of this new initiative, it has created a tour package for undertaking business tour in Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau between August 14 and 20, with the broad based theme of ‘Connecting Africa Businesses 2022. According to the management of Travel Essentials, ‘‘the project is to stimulate private sector participation and drive the Nigerian brand more vigorously.’’

To this end, it has planned a pre – tour sensitisation session for interested businesses in the tour package to interact and network. Slated for Monday June 20 at the Bi-Courtney Training Academy (Hall 2) of the Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal 2 Ikeja, Lagos, the organisers said the one-day roundtable event, which is the pre-tour event, will afford stakeholders and the media the opportunity to interface with selected suppliers’ topic-specific during the roundtable discussions. Travel Essentials further stated that participation at the B2B business day and open sessions with all participants is free and also an occasion for the formal registration of businesses and products bulletins, newsletters, handbills and flyers to be featured at the (one market two events) get together.

