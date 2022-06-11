Travel & Tourism

Travel Essentials to host Connecting Africa Businesses 2022 pre-tour session on June 20

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

As global tourism and business continue to rebuild and expand following the contractions occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, with Nigerian businesses plugging into opportunities, especially within the Africa block, Travel Essentials Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading tourism outfits, is creating a veritable platform for the exploration of opportunities within the West Africa region. As part of this new initiative, it has created a tour package for undertaking business tour in Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau between August 14 and 20, with the broad based theme of ‘Connecting Africa Businesses 2022. According to the management of Travel Essentials, ‘‘the project is to stimulate private sector participation and drive the Nigerian brand more vigorously.’’

To this end, it has planned a pre – tour sensitisation session for interested businesses in the tour package to interact and network. Slated for Monday June 20 at the Bi-Courtney Training Academy (Hall 2) of the Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal 2 Ikeja, Lagos, the organisers said the one-day roundtable event, which is the pre-tour event, will afford stakeholders and the media the opportunity to interface with selected suppliers’ topic-specific during the roundtable discussions. Travel Essentials further stated that participation at the B2B business day and open sessions with all participants is free and also an occasion for the formal registration of businesses and products bulletins, newsletters, handbills and flyers to be featured at the (one market two events) get together.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Valor Hospitality Partners takes on CityBlue Hotels in East Africa

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Valor Hospitality Partners, a global full-service hotel management company has entered into partnership deal with CityBlue Hotels, Africa’s fastest growing hotel chain owned by The Diar Group. Under a long term arrangement, the new joint venture, to be called Valor Diar, will initially operate Divine Residences by CityBlue in Riverside, Nairobi, developed by Vaal Real […]
Travel & Tourism

Alain St.Ange: Africa must stand strong to overcome challenging times

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As a number of Africa countries go through challenging times imposed by COVID-19, governance issues and others, the President of African Tourism Board (ATB), Alain St.Ange, has urged them to stand strong and united in order to overcome these threatening challenges. “It is very clear for us at the African Tourism Board (ATB) that as […]
Travel & Tourism

Coker, Onung pledge to partner on devt, promotion of Nigerian tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As part of its familiarisation tour to corporate Nigeria, government ministries, departments and parastatals, the newly elected executive body of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), led by its President, Nkereuwem Onung, has met with the Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Coker, with both bodies pledging to work closing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica