Travel Essentials to open gateway to Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau

Buoyed by the cheering news from the UN World Tourism Barometer, whose latest report on global tourism performance in the first quarter of this year shows Africa destinations attracting 51% rise in international tourist arrivals, Travel Essentials Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading destination marketing outfits, is riding on the back of this development to open the gateway to Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau for the Nigeria market. In actualisation of this, it has created a platform, with the theme; Connecting Africa Businesses 2022. The platform among others has devised a business and fam tour package for Nigerian tourists and businesses to explore the two destinations. It is slated to hold between August 14 and 20. According to the management of Travel Essentials, ‘‘the project is to stimulate private sector participation and drive the Nigerian brand more vigorously.’’

To this end, it during the week held a pre – tour sensitisation session for tourists and businesses across the small and medium scale spectrum at the Bi-Courtney Training Academy (Hall 2) of the Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal 2 Ikeja, Lagos. Dr Rotimi Oladele, Associate Professor of Entrepreneur, Lagos State University, set the ball rolling when in his introductory remark he underlined the importance of the project, stating that tourism and trade are like Siamese twins that cannot be separated. Therefore, the project is geared towards opening up the Africa continent, with particular reference to the West coast, to explore available business opportunities through tourism and trade.

Addressing the session, Anichebe Chuma Chris, of the Nigeria – Guinea Bissau Chamber of Commerce, which is attached to Guinea Bissau embassy in Nigeria, also underscored this notion when he spoke on business and tourism opportunities for investors and tourists in the country, noting the various areas that should be of interest to tourists, investors and businesses.

For the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Travel Essentials Limited, Hilary Edet, the dreamed project of Connecting Africa Businesses started in 2017 when he consulted for Cross River State government on Tinapa Business Resort project, stating that, ‘‘Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau have been on our radar for a long time.’’ It was then that he discovered that Cape Verde imports table water from Spain and this got him thinking why not Nigeria which is an economic power house in Africa?

‘‘That was what brought us to this project, exploring West Africa to see what they have,’’ he recalled. Stating further that: ‘‘We then set up this platform to bring the buyers and sellers together. There is a lot that can be done among Nigeria, Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau.’’

Then coming to the gathering of the day, he said: ‘‘This meeting is a preevent to the business and fam tour in August. ‘‘This is to sensitise us to see if you are in interested and what role you want to play. The question is, do we have what it takes to play in this market? This is because Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau will be a huge step to exploring business opportunities in Africa as these countries look up to Nigeria as big brother.’’ While reeling out the vast areas of business opportunities awaiting Nigerian investors and businesses, the time to explore he said is now hence Travel Essentials has created the platform to explore Africa beginning with the two countries. He concluded by saying that:

‘‘It is a win – win situation and I want to see how many of Nigerian businesses are willing to come onboard because these two countries are waiting for us.’’ A number of speakers at the forum, which was had both online and onsite format, spoke after Edet on different aspects of investments and export businesses in terms of some of the things that required. One of such speakers was Mrs Janet Omisore of Targets Integrated Limited. In her paper, titled; Networking and the export market, she drew attention to the fact that it is an opportunity to share market knowledge, stating further that: ‘‘The trip is to create opportunity for us to solve problems, therefore, we need to begin to do our market research to know those things available and how to key into them.’’

She also outlined the need for the investors to be abreast of the trade policies of the country, legal requirements, and international standard for export goods and services among others. Given that both countries are member states of ECOWAS, and are guided by the free trade and movement of goods and persons within the West coast, she assured that there will be nothing to be afraid of in taking advantage of the opportunities that the platform provides, as she admonished that: ‘‘We should be ready to really explore the markets.’’ While Oladele in his paper, Exploring Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau for mutually beneficial exchanges with Nigeria, dissected in details profiles of the three countries, that is Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau and Nigeria, as he highlighted some of the physical, human, economic and environmental indices of the countries and why investors should invest in them.

In the area of funding, three banks were in attendance, they are Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and Providus Bank, with their representatives speaking on the different funding options and policies that investors can take advantage of in the financial service industry for the purpose of the project. Iniobong Etuk from Zenith Bank in her paper, overview of what banking industry offers in export, spoke extensively on this areas. Aviation as critical aspect of the project, especially with the difficulties in connectivity within Africa and bearing in mind that there is presently no direct flight between Nigeria and either of the two countries, was part of the forum, with a team from Ibom Air led by Udeme Uboh, weighing in. With the airline, which this year celebrated its third year business circle, and noted for its instant success when it debuted in 2019.

Uboh disclosed that the vision of the airline is to play within Africa continent, especially the West region. The two countries involved in the project, especially Cape Verde, he said are on the radar of the airline, as it is looking to establish direct link between Cape Verde and Nigeria. According to him; ‘‘We came with a vision to change the narrative in aviation especially for the travellers.

So far it has been a wonderful adventure. We have no plan to go outside Africa, this is because we want to connect Africa and cut off Europe. ‘‘Point to point operation in Africa, we will bridge that gap and interestingly Cape Verde is on the radar for us. By God’s grace we will operate into Cape Verde by next year and this will save the exporters, businesses and travellers the headache of trying to move people and goods.’’ He, therefore, gave assurance of the readiness of the airline to partner with the organisers in making the project a success, saying that: ‘‘Our doors are opened and we are hopefully a growing business connecting our neighbours especially West Africa because that is our objective.’’

Online presentations were also made and one of such was by the Executive Director, Europe, Travel Essentials, Mark, who looked at the numbers in terms of data as they affect the two countries while canvassing the need for Nigerians to move into the two countries to explore the various opportunities available, saying that: ‘‘There is increase in intra – Africa travel, therefore, it is the right time to invest now.’’ With the explorative talks and enthusiasm displayed as well as the promises and assurances given by the various participants at the forum, including the envoys of the two countries, it is safe to say that a new beginning is on the horizon for Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau and this project is certainly poised to change the narrative if it finally gets off the ground as envisaged.

