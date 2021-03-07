Travel firm unveils new website, reaffirms commitment to customers satisfaction

Leading travel agency in Nigeria, Victory Travels and Tours Limited has launched a sophisticated website, as part of measures to reposition operational activities with customers. The frontline tourism and aviation company with brand name “Seamless Travel.ng ” disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Managing Director, Victory Travels and Tours Limited, Mr. Muyiwa Matilukuro noted that upgrade of the website was aimed at repositioning the company to be the number 1 On-line Travel Agency (OTA) in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

According to him, part of the strategies put in place by management to launch the site was to give customers easy access to the booking system of flight, hotel, visa and other package at affordable rates. While giving a vivid background about the foremost travel agency brand, Matilukuro reiterated that the website of the 30-year-old company has features that include: Advisory and Counselling; Report and Analysis; Reservation and Itinerary; and events.

He stressed that other features that can be accessed in the site include; various social media platforms like twitter, Instagram and facebook page respectively, noting that the technological driven website has the capacity to interact with clients and prospective customers on a 24 hours basis.

Speaking on some of the organisations that have engaged the services of Seamless Travel.ng, Matilukuro disclosed that some notable marine firms, oil and gas companies, churches and communication outfit are clients of the leading brand.

“Seamless travel.ng, handles all travelling arrangements of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Atlantic Marine, London Offshore Company and GMT Energy. “Others are: Dove Television, ASB Vallient, SIAO, Adepetun Caxton Martins – Agbor and Segun, River Bank School and Index Petroleum etc,” he said.

Matilukuro further restated the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction, saying they will continue to work round the clock to ensure feedback mechanism from customers through the newly upgrade website.

