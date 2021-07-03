Travel Gurls Sport Week excites guests

Travel Gurls Sport Week, an African Sports Tourism Week initiative, tagged women’s month activity, which is dedicated to celebrating females in Nigerian tourism sector, Lagos leg held recently at the Ikeja Golf Club, excited guests with premium golf by female golfers spiced with rich entertainment by the organisers, African Sports Tourism Week. According to the organisers, the event, which is design to hold in different parts of the country in the course of the year, is devoted to celebrate women in travel for the value they add to the sector through a number of sport activities.

Women from a broad spectrum of the travel and tourism trade took part in the golf tournament, which produced winners in different categories, carting home trophies, medals and prizes. The golf kitty was keenly contested by travel professionals and members of Ikeja Golf Club ladies section. Playing in the travel professional category were Edith Udegbe, sales executive of Delta Airlines and S.O Olowo of Interguide Air Services.

Olowo won the category, carting home the trophy and flight ticket courtesy Delta Airlines. Felicia Victor, a retired policewoman won the other category, with a 71 net score, which earned her a weekend stay at Golfview Suites and Conference Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos The presentation ceremony of the event, which was held in partnership with the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) was held at Golfview Suites and Conference Centre and attended by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture team led by the Permanent Secretary, Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, and vice president for NANTA Lagos among others. Speaking at the ceremony, President and Founder of African Sports Tourism Week, Prince Deji Ajomale-McWord, expressed his happiness over the success of the 2021 edition. “Women have played pivotal role in helping African Sports Tourism Week get this far and we do not trivialise their contributions to the global travel trade. We can practically say this is their industry,” he said. According to him, the event is expected to move to other destinations in the country including Abuja.

