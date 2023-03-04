TRAVEL PERSONALITY: I became flight attendant at 63-Wanless

A new generation is working beyond retirement age – and it’s not just for the money, writes Rachel Mortimer

Peter Wanless embarked on his first flight as a cabin crew member on his 63rd birthday.

When country icon Dolly Parton was asked if she had any plans to hang up her cowgirl boots and retire from her music career she said: “I’d rather wear out than rust out.” It is a mantra that Peter Wanless lives by. The 68-year-old spent four decades in the police force before embarking on a big career change at 36,000ft in the air.

He says: “As a child, the airport and flying were some of the best bits of the holiday, it was so exciting.

And now every day is a highlight, it doesn’t feel like work.” Wanless embarked on his first flight as a cabin crew member with EasyJet on his 63rd birthday, just two years shy of the state pension age at the time.

The former police officer now works for the airline, which recently launched a recruitment campaign for “empty nesters” over the age of 45, full time and frequently flies to Marrakech, Iceland and beyond.

He belongs to an emerging generation shunning retirement and remaining in the workforce past the state pension age, currently 66. For anyone born after April 1960, the state pension age will be phased People say you should retire in your late 60s, but it’s just a number,” says Wanless.

“Both my wife and I work full time and we might retire one day but certainly there are no plans yet.” The “great unretirement” has been well documented amid the cost of living crisis, with depleted savings pots no match for double- digit inflation.

But not all who remain in the labour force past pension age do it for the money. A recent report by M&G Wealth found that 63 per cent of people planned to work past the state pension age.

EasyJet is not alone in targeting older workers to join its ranks. Research by jobs website LinkedIn found that almost three quarters of United Kingdom business leaders had made active efforts to hire workers who had retired early.

Tim Ringo of HR consultancy Lace Partners says: “Thanks to a quiet revolution in health sciences and personal wellness, a large share of people in their 50s, 60s, 70s and even 80s are not only healthy, they are mentally alert and able, and have a desire to stay busy. Culled: The Telegraph, UK

