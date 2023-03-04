Travel & Tourism Travel and Tourism

TRAVEL PERSONALITY: I became flight attendant at 63-Wanless

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A new generation is working beyond retirement age – and it’s not just for the money, writes Rachel Mortimer

 

Peter Wanless embarked on his first flight as a cabin crew member on his 63rd birthday.

When country icon Dolly Parton was asked if she had any plans to hang up her cowgirl boots and retire from her music career she said: “I’d rather wear out than rust out.” It is a mantra that Peter Wanless lives by. The 68-year-old spent four decades in the police force before embarking on a big career change at 36,000ft in the air.

He says: “As a child, the airport and flying were some of the best bits of the holiday, it was so exciting.

And now every day is a highlight, it doesn’t feel like work.” Wanless embarked on his first flight as a cabin crew member with EasyJet on his 63rd birthday, just two years shy of the state pension age at the time.

The former police officer now works for the airline, which recently launched a recruitment campaign for “empty nesters” over the age of 45, full time and frequently flies to Marrakech, Iceland and beyond.

He belongs to an emerging generation shunning retirement and remaining in the workforce past the state pension age, currently 66. For anyone born after April 1960, the state pension age will be phased  People say you should retire in your late 60s, but it’s just a number,” says Wanless.

“Both my wife and I work full time and we might retire one day but certainly there are no plans yet.” The “great unretirement” has been well documented amid the cost of living crisis, with depleted savings pots no match for double- digit inflation.

But not all who remain in the labour  force past pension age do it for the money. A recent report by M&G Wealth found that 63 per cent of people planned to work past the state pension age.

EasyJet is not alone in targeting older workers to join its ranks. Research by jobs website LinkedIn found that almost three quarters of United Kingdom business leaders had made active efforts to hire workers who had retired    early.

Tim Ringo of HR consultancy Lace Partners says: “Thanks to a quiet revolution in health sciences and personal wellness, a large share of people in their 50s, 60s, 70s and even 80s are not only healthy, they are mentally alert and able, and have a desire to stay busy. Culled: The Telegraph, UK

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Goge Africa restarts tourism training circuit

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Following the break in its tourism training circuit started last year due to COVID -19, Goge Africa has announced plans to restart the nationwide training event for youths with prospect in tourism business. The training is partnership with different bodies ranging from oil and gas to finance and banking. To this end, an onsite training […]
Travel & Tourism

Bernard named as chairman of 2022 LAAC conference

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), has named the former President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and Chief Executive Officer of Finchglow Travels and Tours Limited, Bankole Bernard, as the chairman of its 26th annual conference scheduled for July 28 in Lagos. This is just as other Chief Executive […]
Travel & Tourism

Swiss International Hotels and Resorts clinches 2 awards

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Swiss International has announced that Swiss International Royal Hotel, Riyadh and Swiss International Resort Unaizah, Al Qassim, have received the Agoda 2021 Customer Review Award. The Agoda Customer Awards recognises hotels that have distinguished themselves with outstanding hospitality and great guest reviews on the Agoda Platform. Guests who book through Agoda share their views through […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica