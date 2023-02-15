Business

Travelex introduces product to secure exchange rates

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Foreign currency exchange solutions provider, Travelex, has introduced a product for U.K. customers to secure their exchange rate ahead of time. If they pay a small fee to preorder their currency between April and December 2023, they will not lose money if exchange rates get worse before their trip, according to a press release. The statement said that if the rate improves by that time, customers will receive the improved rate. “This product represents a new, innovative, digitalled way of doing things at Travelex, and I’m extremely proud of the team who have managed to build everything from the ground up in just a few short months,” Richard Wazacz, Travelex CEO, said in the release. “We are excited about driving further innovation within the FX space and will build on what we learn through this product in the following weeks and months,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

OPS: Inflation remains key concern for economy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s inflation report showing that it decelerated by 0.38 per cent in September from 17.01 per cent in August to 16.63 per cent, the organised private sector (OPS) has admitted that the steady marginal deceleration over the past few months is noteworthy, only that inflationary pressures remain a key […]
Business

How aviation can overcome challenges – NCAT Rector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For the Nigerian aviation industry to overcome its current challenges and compete favourably in the new order, it requires a wellorchestrated recovery plan supported by government and the external agencies, Capt. Alkali Modibbo, the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) has said.   Speaking at conference organised by the League of Airports […]
Business

Presco targets N24.53bn turnover in Q4’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Presco Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N24.525 billion turnover for the fourth quarter of 2020. In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the firm also projected to rake in N9.129 billion for profit before tax and N6.993 billion for profit after tax during the stipulated period. Its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica