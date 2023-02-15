Travelex introduces product to secure exchange rates

Foreign currency exchange solutions provider, Travelex, has introduced a product for U.K. customers to secure their exchange rate ahead of time. If they pay a small fee to preorder their currency between April and December 2023, they will not lose money if exchange rates get worse before their trip, according to a press release. The statement said that if the rate improves by that time, customers will receive the improved rate. “This product represents a new, innovative, digitalled way of doing things at Travelex, and I’m extremely proud of the team who have managed to build everything from the ground up in just a few short months,” Richard Wazacz, Travelex CEO, said in the release. “We are excited about driving further innovation within the FX space and will build on what we learn through this product in the following weeks and months,” he added.
Related Articles
OPS: Inflation remains key concern for economy
Following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s inflation report showing that it decelerated by 0.38 per cent in September from 17.01 per cent in August to 16.63 per cent, the organised private sector (OPS) has admitted that the steady marginal deceleration over the past few months is noteworthy, only that inflationary pressures remain a key […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How aviation can overcome challenges – NCAT Rector
For the Nigerian aviation industry to overcome its current challenges and compete favourably in the new order, it requires a wellorchestrated recovery plan supported by government and the external agencies, Capt. Alkali Modibbo, the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) has said. Speaking at conference organised by the League of Airports […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Presco targets N24.53bn turnover in Q4’20
Presco Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N24.525 billion turnover for the fourth quarter of 2020. In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the firm also projected to rake in N9.129 billion for profit before tax and N6.993 billion for profit after tax during the stipulated period. Its […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)