Travellers Awards 2021 organisers unevil winners in aviation

Winners have emerged in the aviation industry for Travellers Awards 2021 as the organisers have disclosed the full list of awardees in the various categories, with the Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema as Travel Personality of the Year; Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Musa Nuhu, Aviation Personality of the Year; DG, Accident Investigation Bureau, Akin Olateru, Aviation CEO of the Year; Pathfinder, Aviation Company of the Year; SAHCO PLC, Aviation Handling Company of the Year; Nosa Aituamen of Radio Nigeria, Avia-tion Communicator of the Year; IbomAir – Airline of the Year Domestic; Africa World Airline – Airline of the Year International; Africa World Airlines – African Airline of the year; Turkish Airline – European Airline of the year; Royal Air Maroc – Best On Time Performance for International Airlines; and Virgin Atlantic – Best On Time Performer for European Airlines. While in other categories: Air Peace – Nigerian International Airline of the year; IbomAir – Best on Time Performance for Domestic Airline; Landover Aviation School – Aviation School of the Year; The Interlining Agreement between Dana Air and IbomAir – The Aviation Event of the Year.

