Travel & Tourism

Travellers Awards 2021 organisers unevil winners in aviation

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comments Off on Travellers Awards 2021 organisers unevil winners in aviation

Winners have emerged in the aviation industry for Travellers Awards 2021 as the organisers have disclosed the full list of awardees in the various categories, with the Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema as Travel Personality of the Year; Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Musa Nuhu, Aviation Personality of the Year; DG, Accident Investigation Bureau, Akin Olateru, Aviation CEO of the Year; Pathfinder, Aviation Company of the Year; SAHCO PLC, Aviation Handling Company of the Year; Nosa Aituamen of Radio Nigeria, Avia-tion Communicator of the Year; IbomAir – Airline of the Year Domestic; Africa World Airline – Airline of the Year International; Africa World Airlines – African Airline of the year; Turkish Airline – European Airline of the year; Royal Air Maroc – Best On Time Performance for International Airlines; and Virgin Atlantic – Best On Time Performer for European Airlines. While in other categories: Air Peace – Nigerian International Airline of the year; IbomAir – Best on Time Performance for Domestic Airline; Landover Aviation School – Aviation School of the Year; The Interlining Agreement between Dana Air and IbomAir – The Aviation Event of the Year.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Awori Tourism set to celebrate Cultural Day

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In line with its mandate of preserving, developing and promoting its cultural heritage and tourism assets, AworiTourism, said it is set to institutionalise the celebration of Awori Cultural Day. This development was made known by the head of Awori Tourism, Prince Oluwafemi Fadina when he led members of the group to visit the President of […]
Travel & Tourism

Newly-appointed Seychelles tourism minister parleys with Taskforce representatives

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

In what happens to be his first assignment since assuming office, the newlyappointed Seychelles Tourism Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, participated in Tourism Task Force meeting remotely from the Beau Vallon Bay Hotel quarantine centre, this is according to a report by Eturbonews.com The Tourism taskforce committee composed of relevant public […]
Travel & Tourism

RAMSAY RANKOUSSI: Hospitality offers lifetime opportunities to impact people, communities

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Background Ramsay Rankoussi is an hotelier par excellence with vast knowledge and experience in the hospitality business and in acknowledgement of this, Radisson Hotel Group recently appointed him as head of development for Africa, with a mandate to lead the group’s strategic growth across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. With his team based in […]

